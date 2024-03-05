Marking just the third Disney+ original series made in the UK, Extraordinary is already perhaps its most successful, with the story of a powerless girl in a world of superpowers surprisingly relatable. In a screen media landscape brimming with superhero tales, Extraordinary took the genre and crafted it into a grounded character piece, with many critics delighted by its combination of a heartwarming tale and sidesplitting comedy. That isn't to say that the superpowers are not important, they are just neatly juxtaposed by a message of self-acceptance, and seen through the lens that many of our humane traits are indeed superpowers in their own right.

It is no surprise then, given the positive feedback, that the series was renewed for a second outing, with Disney doing so before Season 1 had even premiered. With a release date now set, a trailer released, and much more information available including exclusive news revealed by Collider, here is everything we know about Extraordinary Season 2 so far.

When Is Extraordinary Season 2 Coming Out?

Extraordinary Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok. Release Date January 25, 2023 Cast Máiréad Tyers , Sofia Oxenham , Bilal Hasna , Luke Rollason Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

Season 2 of Extraordinary officially premieres on Wednesday, March 6. Extraordinary Season 2 will be exclusively available to stream via Hulu in the United States, with fans internationally being able to watch on Disney+. Season 2 is expected to contain eight episodes, the same number as Season 1. Extraordinary's sophomore outing will join the great list of shows coming to Hulu this March, with subscribers to the platform able to catch up on all of Season 1 right now.

Watch on Hulu

Is There A Trailer For Extraordinary Season 2?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The official trailer for Extraordinary Season 2, which is available to watch above, was released on February 21. This trailer promises much more of the same romping fun and intricate characterization that made the first season such a hit. Suppose the very literal embodiment of her mind in the trailer's opening moments is anything to go by. In that case, Jen and her struggle for self-acceptance will again take center stage, with the cliffhanger ending involving Jizzlord likely setting her back on the road to that goal. More clever and whimsical superpowers are also promised, as Extraordinary looks to take everything that made its first outing a triumph and dial them up to eleven.

What Is Extraordinary Season 2 About?

Image via Hulu

After the events of Extraordinary's jam-packed Season 1 finale, the burning questions of viewers have been left to linger for a year. As all the plot threads were being neatly tied - the melancholy realization kicked in for Kash as he finally accepted he and Carrie were just not meant to be, and Jen and Jizzlord shared a rom-com-inspired embrace in the rain - there was still one final stumbling block to come. In a masterful stroke of twisting genius, Jizzlord's unexpecting trip to the corner shop reveals he most likely has a wife and child from his forgotten past life, with the ramifications of this likely to comprise the bulk of Season 2. The official synopsis for Extraordinary Season 2 reads:

"Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen on her journey as she enrolls as a client at the power clinic. Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either. Ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord has had an unexpected revelation about his past, and Kash and Carrie are attempting to be totally mature and dignified about their break-up, which is not easy when they’re still living under the same roof. It seems that Jen and the gang are dealing with new levels of adulting and chaos that none of them are prepared for."

In an exclusive interview with creator Emma Moran at a screening event in LA hosted by Collider, she officially revealed that Season 2 would contain some sort of musical episode, saying:

"Is that a spoiler? That's not a spoiler. Yeah, we do [in Season 2]. "I mean, it's not like a full musical Buffy [the Vampire Slayer] episode, but there'll be some musical theater from, I think you can guess the character that's gonna do it, as well."

Who Is In The Cast For Extraordinary Season 2?

Close

Once again, our leading lady Máiréad Tyers is expected to return as Jen, with Extraordinary acting as Tyers' breakout role in her burgeoning career. Since its release, attention has been drawn thanks to her ability to move seamlessly from devilishly comic to touchingly tragic in a matter of moments, with the 26-year-old actress already signed up as part of the ensemble of the historical comedy My Lady Jane. Alongside Tyers, almost all the Season 1 cast has been confirmed to return, including the likes of Sofia Oxenham (Poldark) as Carrie, Bilal Hasna (Layla) as Kash, Luke Rollason (Becoming Elizabeth) as Jizzlord, Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) as Mary, and Robbie Gee (Snatch) as Ian. We can also expect to see much more of Emma Sidi (Starstruck) following the finale's devastating revelation.

There will also be a few new names joining Extraordinary's ensemble for Season 2, including the likes of Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh) as Jen's power coach George, Kwaku Mills (The Other One) as Jen's colleague Mark, Rosa Robson (Buffering) as a ghost in Jizzlord's mysterious past, and the iconic Sir Derek Jacobi (Doctor Who) in an unnamed voice role.

Who Is Behind Extraordinary Season 2?

There is little confirmed regarding the behind-the-scenes team of Extraordinary Season 2, although we do know that Toby MacDonald will be back to direct, with creator and writer Emma Moran once again penning the series. As well as this, Season 1 cinematographer Álvaro Gutiérrez is returning behind the camera.

Will There Be More Extraordinary?

Image via Hulu

Although nothing has yet been greenlit beyond Season 2, Máiréad Tyers did admit on an episode of the Brydon & podcast that she has officially signed on for four seasons of Extraordinary (as long as the series is recommissioned), which certainly suggests that the blueprint for four or more outings has at least been laid.