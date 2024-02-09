The Big Picture Extraordinary is a British comedy series about a girl without powers in a world where everyone else has them.

Season 1 featured a comical dance duet between Jen and her shape-shifting cat in human form at a talent show.

Season 2 will continue Jen's quest to find her powers and may include a musical episode.

Extraordinary follows Jen, a girl without powers living in a world where everybody else has them by the time they turn 18. Starring Máiréad Tyers as the hopeless, powerless Jen and created by Emma Moran, this British-based comedy series left audiences hooked on the developing relationship between Jen and her shape-shifting cat Jizzlord, played by Luka Rollason. The highlight of Season 1 came in Episode 7, when Jen and Jizzlord (in human form) perform a comical dance duet to the classic 'Alone' by Heart at a feline talent show.

How did that iconic dance come about? "You know, I just wrote 'they dance to this song," Moran told Collider's Peri Nemiroff at a special Q+A screening of the Season 1 finale and Season 2 premiere. "I think I just wrote the words 'coming over her shoulder,' and the sort of romantic moments, like the romantic beats. But I was like, 'I'm not a choreographer. I'm not going to try to write ‘left, right, up, down.’' That's not going to go very well. Leave it to the experts."

Tyers added that choreographers took over to ensure that things went smoothly, saying:

"We had two choreographers, who were amazing, and they came in and showed us what to do. We had the best time ever, as you can imagine, choreographing that and learning it together. It took a few goes for the lift to happen, but we got there. But yeah, it was so much fun. We loved doing that. And then we liked shooting, it was the best thing ever. It was so much fun."

Season 2 Picks Up Right Where Season 1 Left Off

In the second season of Extraordinary, Jen's quest to find her powers once again leads her to dance, and once again, Moran admitted the script left a lot of room for interpretation. "I'm the worst writer in the world, I’m just realizing," she joked. Adding that the script read, “'They dance' — you make it up." For Tyers, two dance numbers in as many seasons is scarcely believable given how her character Jen starts out in Season 1 of Extraordinary being somewhat unmotivated.

"I love the way it starts because I think it's such a bold opening to a second season. I think if you told Jen at the start of Season 1 that she'd be dancing at the start of Season 2… Well, she doesn't really know she's in the season, does she? I think she'd be like, ' What? I don’t dance .' Then, two weeks later she’s done two dances ."

A Musical Episode of 'Extraordinary' is On Its Way

With comedy lending itself to theatricality with Extraordinary's pivotal dance moments, is a musical episode on the cards? Moran lets slip that fans will be able to find out sooner rather than later once Season 2 starts to air in March. "Funny you say that," Moran responded when asked if a musical episode is a possibility. "Is that a spoiler? That's not a spoiler. Yeah, we do [in Season 2]. "I mean, it's not like a full musical Buffy [the Vampire Slayer] episode, but there'll be some musical theater from, I think you can guess the character that's gonna do it, as well."

Season 2 is less than a month away, premiering on Hulu on March 6 in the U.S. and Disney+ in the rest of the world. Ahead of Season 2's release, refresh your memory by watching some of the weird and wacky superpowers held by the comedic characters of Extraordinary.

