The Big Picture Collider and Hulu are teaming up for a very early free screening of Extraordinary Season 2 premiere on February 8 at 7:30 PM at Landmark Theatres Sunset in L.A., with a Q&A to follow.

The superhero comedy series follows Jen, a young adult who hasn't developed powers in a universe where everyone gets superpowers at 18.

The cast includes Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasana, and Luke Rollason, with Siobhán McSweeney and Safia Oakley-Green in supporting roles.

Collider is teaming up with Hulu for a special Q&A screening of the Season 2 premiere of Extraordinary ahead of its soon-to-be-announced debut on the streamer. The superhero comedy series stars Máiréad Tyers as Jen, an "extra-ordinary" young adult who lives in a universe in which everyone is granted a superpower when they turn 18. Unfortunately for Jen, her powers haven't shown up yet, that is, if they ever will. The series debuted in early 2023 to positive reviews, with a certified fresh score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The ensemble cast of the comedy series is filled out by the likes of Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasana, and Luke Rollason who play Jen's superpowered, yet equally awkward flatmates Carrie, Kash, and Jizzlord. Derry Girls alum Siobhán McSweeney plays Jen's ever-disappointed mother while Safia Oakley-Green appears as her super-powered, golden child younger sister. Despite the show's superhero elements it fits right in amongst the likes of shows such as Younger and The Bold Type as Jen embarks on a journey to find her would-be superpower and ends up finding herself along the way.

'Extraordinary' Season 2 Premiere Screening Details

Image via Hulu

Before the sitcom makes its long-awaited return on Hulu, you can be the first to watch the Season 2 premiere at our early screening. Join us on February 8 at the Landmark Theatres Sunset in L.A. to watch the Season 1 finale and then the first episode of Extraordinary Season 2 followed by a Q&A with stars Tyers and Oxenham, along with series creator Emma Moran, hosted by Collider's Perri Nemiroff. The screening will begin at 7:30 PM with the Q&A session to follow.

How to Get 'Extraordinary' Season 2 Premiere Tickets

To get free tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this chance. Again, the screening will begin at 7:30pm. We’ll contact the winners at least a week before the event.

Extraordinary Season 2 will premiere on Hulu soon. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.