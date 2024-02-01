The Big Picture The second season of the comedy series Extraordinary will premiere on March 6 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ worldwide.

Season 2 picks up after the dramatic events of the first season, with Jen exploring her powers and facing new adult challenges.

Collider is hosting a screening event for the Season 2 premiere, featuring a Q&A session with the stars and series creator.

Hulu has just dropped the first images of the eagerly-anticipated second season of their comedy series Extraordinary, set to arrive on Wednesday, March 6 on Hulu in the U.S. and simultaneously on Disney+ in the rest of the world. The show is based in a world where everyone gains a superpower when they turn 18 — except for Jen, whose powers haven't turned up! Starring in the series are Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, and Luke Rollason, while Siobhán McSweeney and Robbie Gee are set to reprise their roles as Mary and Ian, the mother and stepfather of Jen, in the second season.

Season 2 continues right after the dramatic end of Season 1, with Jen (Tyers) exploring her powers at the clinic. She finds it tougher than expected, and her life outside is also challenging. Her boyfriend Jizzlord (Rollason) — who previously shapeshifted into a cat for so long he forgot his real name — learns something shocking about his past. Meanwhile, Kash (Hasna) and Carrie (Oxenham) try to handle their breakup maturely, which is proving difficult since they still live together. Jen and her friends now face new adult challenges and chaos, unprepared for what's ahead.

Join Collider For Our 'Extraordinary' Screening Q&A

Close

Be among the first to experience the Season 2 premiere at our special screening event. This event is scheduled for February 8 at the Landmark Theatres Sunset in Los Angeles. The evening will start with a showing of the Season 1 finale, followed by the debut of the first episode of Extraordinary Season 2. After the screening, enjoy a Q&A session featuring stars Tyers and Oxenham, and the series creator Emma Moran, moderated by Collider's Perri Nemiroff. The screening is set to begin at 7:30 PM, with the Q&A session happening right after.

How to Get 'Extraordinary' Season 2 Premiere Tickets

To get free tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to tell us if you’d like to bring a guest along for the ride. RSVP as soon as you possibly can to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this fantastic opportunity. To reiterate, the screening will begin at 7:30 PM PT. We’ll contact the winners ahead of the event so get your RVSP in today!

Extraordinary Season 2 will premiere Wednesday, March 6, only on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the rest of the world — check out the first look images above. Watch the trailer for Season 1 below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Extraordinary 6 10 Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok. Release Date January 25, 2023 Cast Máiréad Tyers , Sofia Oxenham , Bilal Hasna , Luke Rollason Main Genre Comedy

