In Hulu's new streaming hit show, Extraordinary, Jen (Máiréad Tyers) is unhappy with her rather ordinary, powerless life. Considering that she lives in a society that grants everyone some sort of special power when they turn 18, it's understandable. It's kind of like seeing all your friends and family getting an iPhone or a Samsung smartphone and you being banned from the genius bar for some reason that is completely arbitrary in nature. You would probably be hitting the black market trying to get your hands on the latest Apple product however you could. So, it's not surprising that, at age 25, Jen has decided to use a professional service in this fantastical realm that helps to steer you toward finding your gift, or that her best pals and flatmates Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Kash (Bilal Hasna) have teamed up to help their friend recognize her latent potential. But as we make our way through the entire first season, we start to see a shift in the paradigm. We begin to notice that the less Jen tries to be extraordinary, the more special her life becomes.

Being Powerless Isn't All Bad

It's never fun being the odd man out, or the sort of pariah that sticks out for not being like everyone else. So Jen lives a very perfunctory life. She gets up, goes to work, goes on blind dates, and passes the time hanging out with friends. Inside, however, she longs for a purpose. She wants to understand why seven years have passed, and she still lacks any identifying power. In a world that sees people darting around in the skies above, producing flames in the palms of their hands, and employing psychokinetic powers, being plain sucks, quite frankly.

To make things worse, her friend Carrie is a medium who can conjure the dead and embody their speech patterns and cadence, Carrie's boyfriend and Jen's other pal, Kash, can rewind time and correct all of his missteps with girlfriend, Carrie and anyone else. Jen's sister Andy (Safia Oakley-Green) gets the power of super strength just seconds after blowing out the candle at her 18th birthday party. Even her mom, Mary (Siobhan McSwenney) can harness the power of technology...sometimes. As if all this wasn't tough enough, Jen pines for Luke (Ned Porteus) who, of course, can float through the air and sail around the skies with his power of flight. So being extraordinary by being ordinary isn't much fun for Jen, and she feels worthless without any special gifts.

Trying to Stay Positive

Jen isn't entirely miserable. She and her friends like to have fun with Carrie's power and summon random people from the realm of the dead. In one scene, Jen asks Carrie to embody the soul of Adolph Hitler, and the group has a laugh at the expense of the madman over his antiquated and racist views from 1940s Germany. Jen even lambastes the Nazi dictator for being a poor military strategist and leader (which is a particularly funny bit in the show). She also goes on a blind date with a guy who looks like Napoleon Dynamite and has the power to induce orgasms with a single touch of his finger, and Jen isn't afraid to do a little exploring with him after some dinner and drinks. She even puts on a brave face for sister Andy's festive 18th birthday and does her very best to keep up with a convivial group of family and friends, but her shortcomings are always there, ready to pounce on her psyche whenever she lets her guard down.

A Shift Starts to Happen

When Jen witnesses her black cat turn into a human, little did we know that this would be the flashpoint at which things would slowly start to turn around for her. Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) suddenly morphs into a man right before her eyes, bewildered and unable to remember anything about himself. It turns out he has been stuck in the body of Jen's cat for more than three years.

Initially, it seems like Jizzlord's character is going to be a background character who provides some oddball comic relief, but as the show progresses, Jen and Jizzlord start to become closer and closer. Jen discovers that he likes her for who she is, and wants to spend time with her because he feels better when he is around her. Gradually, she becomes less obsessed with the things she doesn't have or can't control, and begins living each day a little more in the moment. When She and Jizzlord team up and enter him into a cat show, it's sparks an entirely different outlook in her, and she sees the paradigm that is her life begin to change. Meanwhile, Carrie's powers begin to allow her to see that she really isn't that happy with her underachieving and unambitious boyfriend, Kash. When she breaks up with him, Kash's power of going back in time proves to be a curse as he can't stop revisiting the moment that she breaks off the relationship. Sometimes powers aren't all they're cracked up to be.

Achieving Self-Acceptance

Jen and Jizzlord's relationship blossoms into something she never expected, and she finds herself happy in these moments that she isn't having to put up a facade of being plain, but actually being okay with it, because who she is actually is more than enough to be worthy of someone's love and affection without being fake or disingenuous. It slowly begins to dawn on her that being ordinary and still being able to have meaningful relationships makes her more powerful than she realized. Her mother, Mary and pal, Carrie are ecstatic when Jen introduces them to Jizzlord as her boyfriend. Once she accepts herself for what she is, she feels happier and more at peace than she has throughout the seven years that she has spent searching for what she never could be.

By the show's final episode of the first season, Jen is genuinely happy. After spending the night with her new boyfriend, she's even giddy at the prospect of having found true love. It turns out that what she had been so miserable searching for was a power that was within her the entire time. It just took someone who didn't care about her lack of a power to bring out her true power of self-acceptance.