Superheroes have been the rulers of pop culture for the past twenty years as caped crusaders and masked vigilantes dominate both big and small screens. These stories have become so commonplace that they continue to birth new subgenres to keep things interesting. One such response has been to bend these tales of wonder into a more realistic interpretation, wherein a world of people with special abilities is not a fantasy, but just an everyday occurrence. Perhaps no show does this better than Prime Video's The Boys, which is four seasons deep into a gritty, subversive take on superheroes. Focused around a group of underdogs and mostly "normal" people living in an unromantic universe where heroes are as fallible as your average Joe, it gives viewers a glimpse into what could actually happen if these stories of superheroes came to life.

But it is far from the only show to do this. And while fans should certainly seek out similar shows like the amazing animated series Invincible, also on Prime Video, they should hop over to Hulu and check out one of its great programs that is flying under the radar, Extraordinary. Created by Emma Moran, this British sitcom provides its own fresh take on the concept of superheroes in our everyday lives. Bucking the trend of the more violent, brutal landscapes of The Boys and Invincible, Extraordinary keeps the satirical lens, the dark humor, and the down-to-earth approach to superheroes, but with its own jovial spin. Its sixteen episodes are the perfect quick binge to satisfy your hunger between episodes of The Boys.

Extraordinary 6 10 Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok. Release Date January 25, 2023 Cast Máiréad Tyers , Sofia Oxenham , Bilal Hasna , Luke Rollason Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

What Is 'Extraordinary' About?

Extraordinary pitches itself on a very simple and relatable premise: "What if you were the only person in the world who wasn't special?" Protagonist Jen (Máiréad Tyers) is a painfully average 25-year-old who works a meaningless job, puts her foot in her mouth nearly every time she speaks, and struggles with relationships across the board with her family, friends, and romances. It sounds like every sitcom out there about navigating the trials of being in your twenties. But the twist is that in this universe, everyone develops a power around their 18th birthday—or at least, everyone except Jen.

Normal sitcom plots are given a superhuman twist to spice them up. Dating is already tough, competing with people who are cooler, funnier, or more attractive than you. As a misfit without an ability, Jen isn't viewed as an intriguing rarity but looked down on as a pitiful underachiever. You thought your parents were tough on you for your grades or career choice? Jen's mother Mary (Siobhán McSweeney) lies about her lack of powers to avoid embarrassment when other parents brag about their children. Jen's sibling rivalry with her golden child half-sister, Andy (Safia Oakley-Green), intensifies after Andy gains super strength right after blowing out her birthday candles. Working a dead-end job sucks as it is, but it's even more humiliating to see Jen scolded by her boss Ange (Darcey Porter-Cassidy), whose power de-aged her to a pre-teen, making it seem like even a child has more authority.

As an outcast, Jen blames most of her problems not on her lack of introspection, but on the absence of her power. Instead of seeking her own form of empowerment through self-growth, she desperately wants to activate her abilities, thinking it will solve everything, even though everyone around her with powers has their own issues to work out. Her best friend Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) cannot stand up for herself but can channel the dead and allow those spirits to take over her body. When she's not literally giving up control of herself, she's a doormat. Their flatmate Kash (Bilal Hasna) is a slacker with the ability to manipulate time but is stuck at the maturity level of a teenager. Rounding out the main cast is Jizzlord (Luke Rollason), their adopted stray cat who is actually a shapeshifting man with amnesia. It is a cynical, yet charming sitcom that touches on tropes you'd see on Friends while mocking superhumans that would fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

'Extraordinary' Is the Perfect Show to Watch for Fans of 'The Boys'

Extraordinary and The Boys take the idealized image of superheroes and point out the absurdities and complexities of that idea applying to a run-of-the-mill society. Just as The Boys has Hughie (Jack Quaid) as its "everyman" character, Jen is the audience surrogate in Extraordinary. By having ordinary people at the forefront, viewers can relate to them and look at these supernatural worlds from a familiar perspective. When things get weird—and they sure do—they react the way any of us would. And even though they're used to the way things work in these universes, they're quick to call attention to the quirks other superhero stories turn a blind eye to.

Neither show is concerned about heroics, but the way flawed characters abuse or waste these amazing, or sometimes downright lame, gifts. The cast isn't full of beacons of heroism you'd find in The Avengers. Not even the Justice League parody group on The Boys, "The Seven", is actually effective. Just the same, Kash's attempt at creating a vigilante team is just a collection of miserable losers, because most people in the real world who start a band don't become rock stars.

Both shows experiment with a variety of powers beyond the most common ones, like super strength and flight. Gen V, a spin-off of The Boys, has a protagonist that controls blood and a bigender hero who can swap between male and female versions of themselves. Extraordinary has people with the power of censorship, permanent helium breath, and the ability to convert anything into a PDF. Even Jen's mom's power of technopathy is a play on how parents don't understand technology, even if they have the ability to literally control it with their mind. Of course, both shows can't help but make fun of Aquaman, too, with The Deep (Chace Crawford) romantically involved with sea creatures and Seb (Sam Haygarth) simply having the power to summon fish to his location.

Raunchy humor is a core aspect of both shows. The Boys featured a character named Love Sausage who was a hit at the Herogasm orgy with his prehensile penis. One of the first gags in Extraordinary is Jen's blind date having the ability to make people orgasm just by touching them, only to wear gloves with her, wanting to take things slowly. Can you guess which series has a character who can 3D print things out of their anus and which one had someone replicate themselves to masturbate? If there's a crass joke to be made, both programs will take the opportunity. The Boys cracked wise about director Bryan Singer's sexual misconduct allegations and Extraordinary has a scene where Carrie summons Adolf Hitler, as they routinely enjoy teasing him about aspects of the modern world he was against.

This humor extends to addressing the commercialization of people with powers. For example, speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) is a corporate shill advertising an energy drink in The Boys and Extraordinary features gags where people with the gift of flight are treated like Uber drivers, paid to fly people around for transportation. The Boys uses superhumans as political theater in boy bands and movies, while Extraordinary has telepaths in careers such as job recruiters and psychologists. Both series get into what life is like for the ordinary person who lives among many superpowered beings, rather than the special few heroes and villains who are gods, mutants, or unique lab experiments that make them exceptional. They're more about the mundane than the remarkable.

'Extraordinary' Avoids Bloodshed in Favor of Belly Laughs

Extraordinary is not a carbon copy of The Boys, however. It is first and foremost a comedy with a much less intense demeanor. While not completely devoid of drama, it works more like Scrubs in that it keeps its lightheartedness while peppering in some tear-jerker moments along the way. In comparison, The Boys can be a laugh riot with its dark humor and political satire, but it is predominantly serious with comedic undertones.

For example, the inciting incident of The Boys is the death of Hughie's girlfriend by a sheer accident from A-Train running through her. It isn't played for laughs at all. Meanwhile, Extraordinary gets plenty of chuckles out of Carrie being puppeted by Jen's dead father, Martin (Ardal O'Hanlon) for some dad jokes. There are bittersweet moments, but they're surrounded by levity. There isn't a constant threat of danger like in The Boys.

Extraordinary is also TV-MA, but everything in it (save for the humor) is toned down and more palatable for a wider audience. There is profanity, but it isn't as coarse. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) alone out-vulgars anyone in Extraordinary. Nudity in The Boys is full-frontal, but in Extraordinary, it is always censored with convenient objects blocking body parts. Hardcore drugs are rampant in The Boys, but Extraordinary has more casual substance use, mostly focused on alcohol and marijuana. Even when someone is vomiting in Extraordinary, they're puking out a colorful rainbow to make the audience giggle, rather than gross them out.

The biggest difference of all is Extraordinary's lack of violence in both generic action and gore. If the reason you're a fan of The Boys is watching blood splatter in brutal fights that end in merciless deaths, Extraordinary will certainly leave you feeling a void. But on the flip side, someone who can't stomach those grisly scenes, but still wants to see a more realistic and sarcastic approach to superheroes, would find Extraordinary a perfect blend of lewd, but not too crude. It may not satisfy every aspect admired of The Boys, but Extraordinary goes down a similar path while doing its own thing, and does it well enough that it deserves some attention.

