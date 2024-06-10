The Big Picture Extraordinary You and Lovely Runner share themes of fate, romance, and self-discovery, featuring Kim Hye-yoon in vibrant lead roles.

Hye-yoon's performance as Dan-oh and Im Sol showcases her ability to bring depth and positivity to characters facing adversity.

Both K-dramas have captivating love triangles and explore themes of love, redemption, and the power of individual agency, appealing to fans of romantic fantasy.

Lovely Runner is the biggest K-drama hit of 2024 so far, following right behind Netflix’s Queen of Tears (starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won) which broke major records in the Korean drama world. The series, starring Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok as the leads, swiftly became a fan favorite modern time-slip K-drama. Kim Hye-yoon’s success in the show is a reminder to watch her other critically acclaimed 2019 K-Drama, Extraordinary You, which is quite similar to her new work in certain aspects. When it comes to the genre, both involve fantasy, romance, and comedy, making Extraordinary You the perfect pick after a night's binge of Lovely Runner.

Extraordinary You is based on a webtoon written by In Ji-hye and Song Ha-young, and was first published in January 2018 on Daum Webtoon. The K-drama adaptation is considered Hye-yoon’s breakout role, where she plays a high-school student named Eun Dan-oh. Dan-oh, who imagines herself as the main character of her life, discovers that she is nothing more than an ill-fated background character in a webtoon. However, without despairing, she decides to change her fate by defying the written storyline.

Along the way, she meets other characters who slowly become aware of their own scripted lives, and together they try to break free from the confines of their narrative. While trying to save herself, Dan-oh is attracted to a mysterious, unknown character who could become her sole key to escaping the timeline. Starring alongside Hye-yoon is an all-star celebrity line-up including SF9’s idol-turned-actor Rowoon (Tomorrow), Lee Jae-wook (Alchemy of Souls), and Kim Young-dae (Penthouse). The drama explores themes of fate, identity, and the power of individual agency.

Extraordinary You (2019) Eun Dan-oh, a student at a prestigious high school, realizes she is a character in a comic book, with her every move dictated by the author's whims. She meets a fellow student, known only as Number 13, who is also aware of their fictional existence. United by their desire for autonomy, they set out to change the narrative laid out for them. As they struggle to rewrite their stories, they face the emotional and existential dilemmas of living within a predetermined world. Release Date October 2, 2019 Cast Kim Hye-yoon , Rowoon , Lee Jae-wook , Lee Na-eun , Jung Gun-joo , Kim Young-dae , Lee Tae-ri Seasons 1 Creator(s) Kim Dae-jin , Moo Ryuyee

'Extraordinary You' and 'Lovely Runner' Have Similarities

Hye-yoon might be a thread tying the two shows together, but she is definitely not the only thing Extraordinary You and Lovely Runner have in common. Lovely Runner, similar to Hye-yoon's past work, is also an adaptation from a webtoon called Tomorrow's Best written by Bread Kim. But the storyline of this webtoon explores very different themes than Extraordinary You. Those themes include unconditional love, devotion, and redemption. One core element that the two share is the theme of fate. Similar to Dan-oh, who swears to bend the timeline and change her written death, Lovely Runner’s Im Sol travels back in time to save the life of her favorite K-pop idol, Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok). In both shows, Hye-yoon plays a bright, extroverted, and lively high school student who has a lifelong health condition, but regardless of this, her character takes it upon herself to rewrite her fate. She overcomes several obstacles to protect herself and her lover, who is oblivious of everything she is doing.

On top of a heart-fluttering wishful romance that jumps through time and realities, the two dramas also have a love triangle that leaves the viewers with a strong case of second lead syndrome. Where Lovely Runner has the bad boy, Kim Tae-sung (Song Geon-hee), whose disinterest with Im Sol shifts when he meets her future-self, in Extraordinary You, Dan-oh is fated to be with her first love and fiancé, Baek Kyung (Lee Jae-wook). Baek Kyung, as written by the webtoon artist, is supposed to treat Dan-oh with kindness and warmth until she falls for him. However, the real Baek Kyung outside the webtoon timeline is the complete opposite. His distaste and hatred towards Dan-oh, which slow-burns into love and desperate longing, is the perfect element to this teen romance. Unlike Hye-yoon's new hit, Extraordinary You doesn't involve time travel and only focuses on the present high school timeline of Dan-oh and Haru (Rowoon). But for those who enjoyed the romance in Lovely Runner, they would be delighted to know that the element of unconditional love, strong desire, and yearning for one's lover is also present in Extraordinary You.

Kim Hye-Yoon’s Performance Gave Character to the Dramas

Hye-yoon’s involvement ties the two projects together and deserves some appreciation of its own. It seems that the two shows wouldn't have been as successful without her performance as the main female lead. Lovely Runner producer, Yoon Jongho, revealed that the screenwriter, Lee Si-eun (who also worked on True Beauty), crafted Im Sol’s character specifically envisioning Hye-yoon for the role. Her playing Im Sol was so important that the producer emphasized how the project would have fallen through if Kim Hye-yoon had rejected the role. The screenwriter also revealed that she studied the actress' past projects, especially her 2021 film The Girl on a Bulldozer, and noticed Hye-yoon's ability to portray bright characters without eliminating their emotional depth. Hence, she worked on Im Sol's character keeping that in mind.

In Extraordinary You, Hye-yoon again plays a character suffering from a series of unfortunate events, yet she chooses to remain full-of-life. The viewers can watch Dan-oh brightly and bravely battle the emotional challenges inherent in existing within a predestined reality. Withstanding the despair of her present situation, Dan-oh remains ambitious enough to strive for a change. Hye-yoon acts in a way that Dan-oh's positive outlook on life doesn't downplay her struggles or the depth of her character.

Extraordinary You and Lovely Runner both ended up being big hits with the domestic and the international audience, and Kim Hye-yoon’s success as an actress and a female lead is confirmed by the reception of the two. After her breakout with Extraordinary You, Hye-yoon was very careful about picking her next project, only taking up a main role in the 2021 romantic comedy Secret Royal Inspector Joy and, three years later, choosing to work on Lovely Runner. For those who want to see more of her work, her 2019 K-drama, Extraordinary You, is a great pick.

Extraordinary You is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

