Apple TV+ has gathered together a stellar, star-studded call sheet for its highly anticipated scripted series Extrapolations. As part of their latest project from writer, director, and producer Scott Z. Burns, the streamer has announced that Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh Gourav have joined the cast of the anthology series, set to tackle the way climate change will affect the way we live.

Now in production, Extrapolations is set to tell eight interconnected stories about how the earth’s changing climate will affect “love, faith, work, and family on a personal and human scale”.

The A-list stars will play a variety of roles across the “intimate and unanticipated” stories, including Miller as Rebecca Shearer, a marine biologist; Harington as Nicholas Bilton, an industrial CEO; Rahim as Ezra Haddad, a man struggling with memory loss; Rhys as Junior, a real estate developer; Diggs as Marshall Zucker, a Rabbi in south Florida; Chan as Natasha Alper, a banker and single mother; Schwimmer as Harris Goldblatt, a father to a teenage girl; Gourav as Gaurav, a driver for hire; and Streep in an undisclosed role.

“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together— and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain,” said Burns in a statement. “These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out.”

Extrapolations is executive produced by Burns, Michael Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer for Ellenberg’s Media Res. The series is Media Res’s second partnership with Apple TV+, after achieving success with the Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award-winning The Morning Show, which just premiered its second season. With the series currently in production, no release date for Extrapolations has been announced.

