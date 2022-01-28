Apple TV+'s Extrapolations already has a pretty stacked cast, and they've just added another handful of heavy hitters. Variety reports that eight new cast members have joined the climate change anthology series, including The White Lotus' Murray Bartlett, Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, Academy Award nominee Diane Lane, Heather Graham (Boogie Nights), Grammy-winner Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch (Independence Day), Hari Nef (You, Transparent), and Neska Rose (Drama Club).

Bartlett has been making the rounds at Apple TV+, as this is the second series he's been announced to appear in recently. He'll also be starring in the second season of Physical, a series about a tormented housewife battling her demons through aerobics in the 1980s, led by Rose Byrne.

Apple TV+ is known for easily bringing in absolutely incredible casts for their streaming shows, and Extrapolations looks to be no exception. Actors previously announced for the series include the incomparable Meryl Streep (Don't Look Up), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard, Eiza González (Baby Driver), Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man), Forest Whitaker (Black Panther), Edward Norton (Fight Club), Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones), Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan (Eternals), Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), David Schwimmer (Friends, American Crime Story), Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma (Luther, Game of Thrones), Keri Russell (The Americans), Cherry Jones, and Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark).

The limited series will span eight episodes, each of which will be interconnected in some way while focusing on different ways that climate change is actively affecting the way that we live our lives — and how drastically life will change if we don't do something about it. Extrapolations will explore thematic elements of love, faith, work, and family through the lens of climate change and its all-consuming nature, and it looks like the series will also span a large amount of time throughout the 21st century, with the deep roots of our humanity connecting the stories of these characters across years. While we know a bit about the roles of some previously announced cast members, there are few details on the roles of Extrapolations' newest additions.

Writer Scott Z. Burns will also serve as director and executive producer for the series. Other executive producers include Michael Ellenberg at Media Res, Lindsey Springer, Greg Jacobs, and Dorothy Fortenberry. Extrapolations is currently in production and does not yet have a release date.

