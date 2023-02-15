Back in 2021 and 2022, we couldn’t believe our eyes whenever a new—and huge—new name was announced as part of the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Extrapolations. With a star-studded cast that you have to see to believe, the streamer revealed a trailer for the series that confirms that they’re all really there, and they gathered to tell an urgent story: In the not-too-distant future, the planet is in decay and humanity searches for ways to make it at least to the end of the century.

Regardless of where you live, you’re bound to have noticed that nature is behaving in increasingly disturbing ways every year. The most optimistic projections suggest that it will only get worse, even if we take action now, and the Extrapolations trailer provides a glimpse into what our coming days could look like as climate change continues to take effect. Needless to say, the sci-fi series has post-apocalyptic vibes and, at the same time, it showcases that technology has reached impressive new heights.

Extrapolations Went All in On Its Cast

And then there’s the unbelievable cast that is introduced in the trailer, which pretty much works as a parade of stars: Yara Shahidi, Kit Harrington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett, and MaameYaa Boafo.

Extrapolations Is an Event Series

The story of the series will unveil across eight episodes, and considering the names that fill the screen by the end of the trailer, this is a one-time event series that probably won’t be able to gather all that talent for another round. So we all have to make sure we put it on our watchlist and witness this—all the while thinking about our future and getting into fetal position across the episodes.

Extrapolations is written, produced, and directed by Scott Z. Burns, who’s worked on two projects that certainly served as inspiration for this one: Contagion and An Inconvenient Truth. The stories could be looked at as a trilogy of sorts, in which the future of humanity is at stake due to our own disregard for the planet and ourselves.

Apple TV+ premieres Extrapolations on March 17. You can watch the trailer and see the new images below:

