The vibrant repertoire of television continues to grow with Apple TV as the platform’s next ambitious series Extrapolations premieres this year. Similarly to another Apple Original show, Little America, the drama series will be an anthology. However, Extrapolations will have a much dire focus on climate change and its evolving consequences on humanity. Since 2020, the show was in development with Apple TV and began filming in October 2021 through early 2022. It garnered a lot of attention due to the extensive cast list and star power that became involved with the project.

The series writer and producer Scott Z. Burns is best known for his work on the 2011 film Contagion. The medical thriller drama revolved around the international crisis of a widespread virus and would prove to be incredibly relevant almost a decade later due to recent and ongoing events. Burns proves to be an effective writer with stories that tap into real global issues that are the main narrative subjects in grand-scale projects with talented ensembles. Extrapolations falls perfectly into the same category of the project and promises some insightful storytelling regarding the world's most pressing issue of climate change.

When and Where Is Extrapolations Being Released?

The anthology drama will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on March 17. It will have a special release of the first three episodes altogether with a subsequent Friday weekly release of the remaining episodes. The show will have 8 episodes that each have a general runtime of 60 minutes.

Watch the Trailer for Extrapolations

Apple TV released the official trailer on February 15. The prevalent environmental issues of bushfires, poor air quality, melting ice caps, and severe cyclones are depicted in the trailer between provoking pieces of dialogue uttered by different key characters. From Kit Harington’s Nicholas Bilton, a technological innovator who poses to “develop technology that would allow us to survive” to Edward Norton’s Johnathan Chopin, a scientist or specialist trying to inform the White House about climate change, the ‘bear’ that the “whole planet’s been wrestling with”. Amid all the other scientific frontiers of space or medicine, the climate takes center stage as an international issue that threads between the episodes of the various stories.

What Is Extrapolations About?

As mentioned, Extrapolations is an anthology series that will portray diverse stories with various characters all connected by living in a near-future world facing the drastic outcomes of climate change. Suffice it to say, the series will present important commentary on the ongoing climate crisis that impacts our planet and well-being. Many perspectives will be explored in relation to the consequences of climate change. Whether it be scientists, civilians, the elite, children, or political leaders, the series will portray a strong stance on the need for efficient action to save the world and humankind. The official synopsis reads as follows:

Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

Who Is in the Cast and Crew for Extrapolations?

The series gained significant attention for its grand star-studded cast who will appear in their individual episodes across the season. The recent release of stills gives the first look at these cast members and their central episodes. Episode 1 is set to star Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Heather Graham (Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me), Alexander Sokovikov (For All Mankind), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian), and Sienna Miller (Layer Cake).

Episode 2 will include Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada) and Kit Harington (Game of Thrones). Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) leads Episode 3 while Episode 4 stars Edward Norton (Fight Club) and Mía Maestro (The Strain). Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians) will feature in Episode 6 while Episode 7 includes a great ensemble with Marion Cotillard (The Dark Knight Rises), Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem), Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man), and Eiza González (Baby Driver).

Besides those mentioned stars, there are lots more who will appear in the series including David Schwimmer (Friends), Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Cherry Jones (The Village), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Keri Russell (Felicity), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation), and Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark).

Scott Z. Burns whose previous work includes writing the films Contagion and Side Effects takes the helm of showrunner for the series. Gregory Jacobs (Magic Mike), Lindsey Springer (Pachinko), Michael Ellenberg (The Morning Show), and Dorothy Fortenberry (The Handmaid’s Tale) join him as executive producers.

Episode Guide of Extrapolations

Episode 1: “TBA” - March 17, 2023

Episode 2: “TBA” - March 17, 2023

Episode 3: “TBA” - March 17, 2023

Episode 4: “TBA” - March 24, 2023

Episode 5: “TBA” - March 31, 2023

Episode 6: “TBA” - April 7, 2023

Episode 7: “TBA” - April 14, 2023

Episode 8: “TBA” - April 21, 2023

Is There Going to Be a Second Season of Extrapolations?

As an anthology series, Extrapolations has the potential to explore more stories that delineate the world harshly affected by climate change. However, the show has been labeled as a limited series on the Apple TV site which seems to suggest that it will only be contained to one season. No official announcement has been made yet regarding the possibility of a second season.