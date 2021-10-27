This cast just keeps getting better.

Extrapolations has added even more stars to their already stacked cast. The Apple TV+ climate change anthology series announced that Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire, and Forest Whitaker will join the already impressive cast of Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh Gourav.

Cotillard is playing Sylvie Bolo, an art dealer, Gonzalez is playing Elodie, an artist/influencer, Maguire is bringing to life Nic, a kelp farmer, and Whitaker is playing August Bolo, a small-time investor.

From writer, director, and producer Scott Z. Burns, the series will be executive produced by him, Michael Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer. Media Res will be producing the series for Apple TV+.

Tackling the world of climate change, the series is going to have a connected world-spanning a range of topics from love, faith, and more, and with a cast that just keeps getting more impressive, this will either be an absolute disaster or an incredible achievement.

Extrapolations is a new step for Apple TV+ but for the streaming platform that gives us amazing shows like Ted Lasso and Defending Jacob on the network, something like this feels right up their alley.

"Extrapolations tells intimate, unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century."

