Plenty of blockbusters are action movies either wholly or in part, and numerous blockbusters keep things family-friendly (or at least teen-friendly) so that such costly films make a profit. Still, it’s not unheard of for more extreme movies to turn a profit, even with a reduced age range audience-wise, and, similarly, some action movies push boundaries in terms of content and end up decidedly not appropriate for all ages.

The following movies all demonstrate this well, as they deliver compelling action scenes with a commitment to showcasing the brutality of violence, all in ways that either push the boundaries of an R-rating or sometimes even exceed it. Those who are squeamish might want to avoid the following action films, but anyone after extreme examples of the genre might well find these are worth checking out (preferably on an empty stomach, just in case).

10 'Mandy' (2018)

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Mandy is a strange fantasy/horror movie starring Nicolas Cage, and one that also becomes something of an action movie in its second half. Much of Mandy is slow-paced and rather quiet, but at a point, things take a turn towards the horrific, and Cage’s character is wronged in a way that makes him thirst for revenge. At that point, things get more action-packed.

It’s not a film that shies away from extreme content, as though the violence isn't as frequent as some other action movies, it’s pretty bloody and unapologetic when it does go down. Additionally, Mandy is fairly explicit when it comes to things like sexuality and drug use, on top of also being rather bizarre and frightening, all factors that contribute to it feeling more than a little gnarly and worthy of being called extreme.

Mandy Release Date September 14, 2018 Director Panos Cosmatos Cast Nicolas Cage , Andrea Riseborough , Linus Roache , Ned Dennehy , Olwen Fouéré , Richard Brake Runtime 121 Minutes

9 'The Boxer's Omen' (1983)

Director: Kuei Chih-Hung

With a title like The Boxer’s Omen, and the knowledge this is a martial arts movie, one might be forgiven for expecting this to play things straight and even feel like a sports movie. That’s not the case, though, because the “Omen” part of the title plays a surprisingly big role here, as there are strong horror/fantasy elements on offer here alongside some fairly brutal martial arts action.

The film is an intentionally gross and blood-drenched one, with all sorts of disgusting things happening throughout The Boxer’s Omen in ways that are genuinely sickening at points, perhaps even for those who feel unbothered by most horror films. It is a nasty movie, but also a thrilling and oddly captivating one. Much of what’s on-screen in The Boxer’s Omen is hard to comprehend or even believe. It shocks, provokes, and refuses to take prisoners from start to finish.

8 'Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky' (1991)

Director: Lam Ngai Kai

Speaking of extremely brutal martial arts movies, here’s Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky, which is also one of the most savage prison movies ever made. The titular character finds himself imprisoned within a horrifyingly dangerous prison at some point in the future, and most of the movie follows him as he fights various people within it, with most of them finishing in some spectacularly gory way.

Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky is so over-the-top and unrelenting with the violence it depicts that it may be possible to get desensitized after a while, but the fact remains that few action movies have ever gotten this violent. It just doesn’t stop, either, with the gruesomeness of the violence being as extreme as the quantity of violent combat. It’s a non-stop assault on the senses, but an unforgettable one, which explains why it’s renowned for being a cult classic B-movie.

7 'Oldboy' (2003)

Director: Park Chan-wook

It would be disingenuous to call Oldboy just an action movie and leave it at that, because it’s predominantly a mystery movie and perhaps even more of a thriller, given its action is infrequent. But when it comes to delivering action, the film excels, with one sequence in particular standing as one of the most famous action scenes of the 21st century so far.

Oldboy also deals with one man’s desperate quest to get answers regarding his mysterious kidnapping and subsequent lengthy imprisonment, with the man also out for revenge against someone else who may himself be motivated by revenge. Things collide, and the revelations Oldboy delivers prove shocking and uncomfortable. It is a violent film, but it’s also a psychologically devastating and twisted one, emphasizing the feeling of it being extreme.

Oldboy (2003) Release Date November 21, 2003 Director Park Chan-wook Cast Choi Min-sik , Yoo Ji-tae , Kang Hye-jung Runtime 120 minutes

6 'The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter' (1984)

Director: Lau Kar-leung