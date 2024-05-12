The Big Picture ABC is bringing back Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, this time hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.

The original show focused on transforming homes for families facing hardship, emphasizing heartwarming stories and community impact.

The reboot will aim to inspire viewers with breathtaking builds and exceptional design by The Home Edit duo, showcasing the power of giving back.

In the early 2000s, reality television was filled with a lot of physical makeover shows. While they were shocking to some, ABC decided to spin off their body-changing show, Extreme Makeover, in favor of a home version called Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Presented by Ty Pennington, the series ran for eight inspiring years. A short-lived revival hosted by Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson aired on HGTV in 2020, but now ABC is bringing it back again — this time hosted by the duo behind The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. While HGTV has a stronghold in the home renovation universe, bringing Extreme Makeover: Home Edition back to network television is important. In a time when the world is dominated by negativity, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will bring back some heartwarming television to those who need a smile and a good cry.

Announced for the upcoming 2024-2025 television season, ABC surprised viewers with the return of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. As revealed, this reimagined version will showcase heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing builds for deserving families who give back to their communities. Led by the brilliant minds of Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, they will utilize their world-renowned organizational expertise to design and tailor each home inside and out. With the show itself getting a makeover, this reboot will still have the bones that made Extreme Makeover: Home Edition one of the most regarded makeover shows on TV.

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Will Bring Heart Back to ABC

Way back in 2002, ABC debuted a historic program called Extreme Makeover. Following "ordinary" men and women as they undergo plastic surgery, a new health routine, and an image retool, the extreme makeovers were meant to show the journey the individuals went through before revealing their new self to their friends and families. Over the course of four seasons, Extreme Makeover had inspirational moments, but the tone focused so heavily on the cosmetic transformation that viewers questioned how authentic and genuine the show was. The individual makeover subjects were deserving, but it was a show ripe for mockery. So then, a spin-off was born. In order to bring inspiration and heartwarming stories to the screen, the focus shifted from the human body to living dwellings. Welcome, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Hosted by Ty Pennington, who shot to fame thanks to his star turn on TLC's Trading Spaces, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was an instant hit. It became must-watch television thanks to the positive direction and seeing individuals experiencing hardship — either physically, financially, or family — having something to look forward to. While there had been controversies regarding the morality of what happened following the filming, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was individually catered to each deserving family. The show's infamous tagline, "Move that bus!", became synonymous with the program. It even inspired other home renovation shows, like HGTV's Home Town, to feature a reveal moment of its own. While it will still be some time before viewers will see what the new edition of the show will look like, it's bound to bring heart back to the network. Grab those tissues!

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Has Had a Makeover of Its Own

With Ty Pennington's construction knowledge in the original series, the show was heavy-handed in the physical renovation element of the show. When it was revived on HGTV under the leadership of Jesse Tyler Ferguson as the host, it had a different feeling with him at the helm. Once again, with two new hosts taking over, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will have a new vibe to celebrate the touching stories. Through their work on the Netflix program Get Organized with The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin will use their expertise to drive this new edition of the show. Their bubbly personalities and brilliant minds in the art of organization will add a refreshing twist to the show that fans already know and love. As they did on their own show, Clea and Joanna are determined to give the individuals the tools that they need to transform their lives and the way they live. If their original show is any indication, not only will these homes be transformed, they're going to look beautiful! The way these women organize, they truly are gurus.

For those who were unfamiliar with The Home Edit book, the products, or the show, prior to this program, rest assured, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is in good hands. Having worked with a plethora of A-List celebrities who swear by their work, it is a ringing endorsement of how their special touch will impact the series. With Reese Witherspoon's extraordinary production company Hello Sunshine as part of the production team, chances are this program will shine. They have picked worthy hosts who not only know what they're doing, they spark joy. And that's what this show intends to do! There are very few home renovation shows that have found life on the major networks. Fans of have to journey over to HGTV in order to get their fill of design and construction programs. By returning to ABC, there is again a show that will give television fans a place to escape that is strictly meant to bring positivity.

During its original run, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was the recipient of two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality Program, in 2005 and 2006. With a breath of fresh air, perhaps the new edition will receive just as much Emmy love! The show may have had its own remodel, but by bringing a new generation of viewers into the show, perhaps it can inspire others to do good for their own community. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will hammer home the power of community and what it means to give back to those who deserve it.

The new edition of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will debut in the 2024-2025 ABC television season. Previous episodes of the original seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

