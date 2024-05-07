The Big Picture Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin will host the reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition with their unique organizational touch.

The new episodes will feature tailored home makeovers for deserving families, supported by Taylor Morrison's builders and contractors.

The production team, including Shyam Balse and Sharon Levy, aims to recapture the original charm while introducing fresh design and organizational strategies.

ABC has announced the return of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, scheduled for the 2024-2025 season with a fresh twist. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the minds behind The Home Edit, will host the reboot, adding their distinctive touch of organisation to the well-loved series. The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, now part of Candle Media. It will air on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day. The series will continue its tradition of transforming the lives of deserving families, now with the unique organisational skills of Shearer and Teplin.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition first debuted in 2003 and became a staple in reality TV thanks to the engaging leadership of Ty Pennington. His enthusiastic and caring nature guided the team of designers and builders who provided much-needed home renovations to families in hardship. The show was known for its deep emotional impact and sense of community involvement, famously culminating each episode with the dramatic reveal of the renovated home as families and viewers were invited to "Move that bus!"

In the new episodes, each family featured will receive a home makeover tailored to their needs. Shearer and Teplin will use their famed life structuring skills and stylish design sense to overhaul the families’ living spaces. The construction and redesign efforts will be supported by Taylor Morrison's builders and contractors, ensuring that every makeover suits the family’s lifestyle perfectly. Shearer and Teplin, authors of three New York Times bestsellers and creators of a popular line of home organization products, offer a fresh perspective on the series. Their work transforms not just physical spaces but also the daily lives of the families they help, combining beauty with functionality. This approach has garnered them a vast following, with over 9 million fans on social media.

Who's Making the New 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'?

The production team for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition includes some heavy hitters in the reality TV game. Shyam Balsé is the showrunner and executive producer. He's joined by Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America, and Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine, along with Molly Sims, in the executive production team. The updated Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is setting out to recapture the charm of the original series while introducing innovative design and organisational strategies that will appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences, all the while inviting viewers once more to "Move that bus!"