HGTV star Ty Pennington is breaking his silence about not being part of the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot. Pennington hosted the original series, which ran from 2004 to 2012. So it came as a surprise when the ABC reboot cast Clea Shearer and Joana Teplin as hosts. But it looks like Pennington is okay with the decision, or at least, he’s trying to be.

The Rock the Block host recently took to Instagram to finally respond to all the noise about his absence from the reboot. The video featured Pennington lip-syncing to David Schwimmer’s famous audio from Friends where he says: “I’m fine! Totally fine! I don’t know why it’s coming out all loud and squeaky, ’cause really… I’m fine!" The text on the video playfully framed the reaction as Pennington’s go-to response to anyone who asks him why he’s not on the show.

But while the longtime HGTV host was trying to use humor to address the situation, a lot of his fans and fellow TV stars didn’t agree with him. No Demo Reno host Jenn Todryk took to the comments and expressed that she wasn’t happy with his absence while Veronica Valencia from Revealed wrote: “You will forever and always be EXTREME to me.” A fan shared similar sentiments and claimed that there is no Extreme Makeover: Home Edition without Pennington. “Nobody else can make me cry like you did every Sunday night,” read one of the comments.

Clea Shearer’s Kids Were Her Greatest Support During Her Breast Cancer Battle

Shearer has recently opened up about going through chemo, radiation and eight surgeries after having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. In a conversation with Parents Magazine, The Home Edit co-founder shared that she is not in active treatment anymore. However, she added that she will still be considered a cancer patient for the next decade and will be in ongoing treatment.

The new Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host shared that the journey has been incredibly hard on her daughter, Stella, 13 and son, Sutton, 10. According to Shearer, her illness was scary for the kids to witness. However, she acknowledged that the experience has helped them grow socially and emotionally. In Shearer’s exact words: “They’ve been my rock. I can’t believe how mature, connected, and grounded they’ve been.”

The reality star shared that her daughter recently had a school assignment where she had to write about someone who is a hero to her. Shearer was touched to know that her daughter had written about her. The reality star confessed that she was in tears when her daughter delivered the speech in front of everyone. She revealed that the 13-year-old would make it a point to tell her that she doesn’t need to wear a wig after chemo. According to Shearer, her daughter wasn’t at all worried about what other people thought. ABC’s reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition premiered on January 2, 2025. New episodes air every Thursday.

Sources: Instagram, Parents Magazine