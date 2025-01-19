Almost exactly 29 years ago, a thriller movie debuted in cinemas and didn't provoke the reaction that the production team hoped for. Eye for an Eye premiered in 1996, and it starred Sally Field (80 For Brady) in the lead role as a woman who decides to seek vengeance with her own hands after her daughter becomes a victim of violence and abuse. Why would a movie that tackles such an important issue score a dismal 8% score on Rotten Tomatoes? Netflix subscribers are certainly curious to know why, as the movie entered the platform's top 10 list of most-watched titles of the week, outperforming recent hits like The Six Triple Eight and Sonic the Hedgehog.

The story is pretty straightforward and quickly makes you understand why Karen (Field) would see red. Not only does her daughter become a victim of rape and murder, the woman also hears it all happen through the phone. According to critics, though, handling such a delicate theme is precisely why Eye for an Eye fails. Roger Ebert gave the thriller 1 out of 4 stars, and called it "a particularly nasty little example of audience manipulation." Ebert and other critics pointed out that the movie blatantly ignores the themes that it raises, and instead uses violence and abuse as plot mechanics to show a vengeance story. Worse than that, the movie depicts an underage girl's abuse scene in "horrifying" detail, as Ebert described it.

Who Is the Team Behind 'Eye for an Eye'?

Aside from Field, the cast of Eye For an Eye also features Kiefer Sutherland (24), Ed Harris (Central Intelligence), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), Charlaine Woodard (Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches) and Keith David (Mufasa: The Lion King). It was directed by an Academy Award winner, the late John Schlesinger, who helmed modern classics like Marathon Man and Midnight Cowboy. The screenplay was written by Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa, who became blockbuster writers that penned movies from franchises like Jurassic World, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Despite its gruesome reception, Eye for and Eye is a perfect example of the movies we can look back on to reflect on how Hollywood's depiction of its themes has changed over the last three decades. Today, the movie wouldn't even get made — or at least not in the way that it is presented — but, as Netflix subscribers are doing, you can check it out to draw your own conclusions about it.

