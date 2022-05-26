After 28 years of entertaining viewers with his quirky, self-deprecating sense of humor, Conan O'Brien stepped down from his TBS late-night show Coco in 2021 to pursue a new weekly show on HBO Max. Fans of O'Brien might miss seeing his amusing and expressive interactions with his guests, thankfully the antics of the distinguishable red-haired funnyman can be accessible through a range of streaming platforms.

Speaking of HBO Max, Conan Without Borders is streaming there as well, a show which takes O'Brien to different parts of the globe as he immerses himself in different cultures approaches taboo topics, and spreads his unique configuration of buffoonery.

Korea (Season 6, Episode 69)

When it comes to the political disputes between South and North Korea, O'Brien certainly did not shy away from this controversial issue...by hosting a new talk show in North Korea with his friend/actor Steven Yeun. O'Brien's natural chemistry with Yeun is palpable not only during their visit to the north but also when they collaborated on a K-Pop song and initiated O'Briend's original "string dance" with J.Y.Park of JYP Entertainment.

Aside from traveling with Yeun, Conan also went solo as he visited a local PC Bang where he dined on silkworm snacks, guest-starred in a South Korean soap opera One More Happy Ending, and even bought a pet octopus in the infamous Noryangjin Fish Market.

The Republic of Ghana (Season 9, Episode 102)

Ever imagined how it would be like to have a coffin custom-made to look just like yourself? Well, Conan O'Brien got his at Paa Joe Coffin in Ghana. The Republic of Ghana is a country located in West Africa brimming with multiethnicity and diverse cultures, evident in the citizens' clothing style and movie posters beautifully hand-drawn by a local artist O'Brien visited.

Similar to his trip to Korea, O'Brien got the chance to show off his "string dance" again when he caught the eye of Ghanian Afro-pop star Kuami Eugene in his music video - "For Love". From exploring the Makola Market with actor Sam Richardson to meeting the Ashanti Royalty, O'Brien never fails to impress locals with his spontaneity and friendliness.

The Republic of Cuba (Season 5, Episode 56)

Best known for its cigars, rum, and salsa, Conan O'Brien seized the opportunity by visiting Cuba to channel his inner Tony Montana. Besides, stopping by The Havana Club Rum Museum to satisfy his penchant for some smooth hootch, O'Brien built on his dancing skills by learning the art of salsa dancing aside from spouting nonsensical lyrics during his attempt at joining a Cuban salsa band.

O'Brien's transparent enthusiasm towards learning Cuban culture not only garnered sundry laughter from locals, but he also managed to gather concerns from them regarding his questionable freckles and his inclination toward fro-yo.

Japan (Season 8, Episode 117)

Conan O'Brien's trip to Japan all started when he discovered that he is not Japan's most famous "Conan", but rather popular manga and anime character Detective Conan is. Armed with a mission to retrieve a compensation of 3 trillion yen from the mayor of "Conan Town", O'Brien not only became "Mayor of the Day", but delved into Japanese culture by exploring Harajuku fashion and renting a "family".

With a surprise appearance by frequent Conan remotes patron Jordan Schlansky, the dynamic duo shared a Kaiseki meal where Schlansky discovered shocking secrets about the movie The Karate Kid Part 2. In addition, Schlansky's obsession with one of his body parts was disclosed during their visit to The Toto Toilet Showroom.

Armenia (Season 6, Episode 6)

Together with his personal assistant Sona Movsesian, the trip to Armenia marks one of Conan Without Border's most poignant episodes. The show paid respect to the Armenians when Movsesian visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the 20th century.

On the light-hearted side, O'Brien, as the first American late-night host to conduct a show in Armenia, found himself folk-dancing at the Garni Temple. He also became a sheep-herder whilst Movsesian talks about the highlights of The Bachelor as well as eating rugs made from organic material as he shopped for her family.

Australia (Season 9, Episode 38)

Conan O'Brien's next country that he visited likes accadaccas, enjoys brekkies and calls underwear 'budgie smugglers. After receiving a somewhat menacing message from Aussie star Hugh Jackman, Conan O' Brien finally took a trip to The Land Down Under.

From The Australian Bush to the Bondi Beach in Sydney, O'Brien vehemently fought against the harsh sunlight and murderous animals like spiders and falling fruits, even offering a sleepy koala pizza instead of eucalyptus to fight off its drowsiness.

Haiti (Season 8, Episode 29)

In 2018, former U.S President Donald Trump raised offensive comments about the Haitian people, resulting in rising tensions between the U.S.A and Haiti. Conan O'Brien visited Haiti during turbulent times and despite a rocky start, he showed locals how not every American is like Trump as well as presented the beauty of Haiti and its people to viewers.

One of the heart-warming highlights of the trip occurred when O'Brien dropped by a Haitian Elementary School. Not only did the talk-show host allow students to braid his hair and "drum" with him before O'Brien bid a heartfelt goodbye, but the students also looked genuinely blissful after meeting Conan, with one little girl even declaring cheerfully she will become a worthy President of the United States someday.

Mexico (Season 7, Episode 51)

Another country that Trump bashed for no plausible reason other than to build a wall between Mexico and the United States. It's up to O'Brien again to restore peace by running a new talk show in Mexico. Impressing audiences with his monologue delivered entirely in Spanish, O'Brien continued to entertain the crowd with his cooking skills and a hilarious cameo as a romantic cheese merchant in Mexican Telenovela Mi Adorable Maldicion.

O'Brien's longtime talk show sidekick Andy Richter even made a brief appearance when the two became tag team partners in a Mexican wrestling match. For sports fanatics, who can forget when Mexico's own sports superstar Giovani dos Santos showed up and started playing futbol with the community.

Berlin (Season 5, Episode 5)

With the help of German actor Flula Borg, Conan O'Brien found himself in Berlin as he engaged in miscellaneous activities that any typical tourist would do. From relatively harmless acts like driving a BMW Autobahn while picking up fast food and meeting "Sting" on a nude beach with Borg, to radically adventurous pursuits such as being disciplined by a dominatrix and almost getting slaughtered by a sausage meister.

O'Brien even bumps into a "super-fan" who drove 3 hours from Bavaria to show the talk-show personality a long list of errors the fan found on Conan's show.

Italy (Season 8, Episode 58)

What happens when the one of the best late night talk show host and his possibly extra-terrestrial associate producer goes on a trip to Italy? Fan-favorite Jordan Schlansky has always been the subject of O'Brien's mockery and this trip is no exception.

To name a few, O'Brien insults Schlansky's favorite Italian restaurant, belittles Schlansky's knowledge of espresso after an overconsumption of coffee, and even mocks the producer's Joker-Esque selfie-style. At least Schlansky received a gift from O'Brien in the form of a parking space in the former's favorite town Cortona.

