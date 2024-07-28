The Big Picture Eyes of Laura Mars is a forgotten gem co-written by John Carpenter with a star-studded cast and a Giallo-inspired plot.

The movie mixes themes of sex, violence, and the supernatural, influencing future horror films like James Wan's Malignant.

While not a box office hit, Eyes of Laura Mars is a thrilling, well-acted film that paved the way for the horror genre.

John Carpenter is one of the most influential people in horror history as the genius who brought us both Halloween and The Thing, along with other classics like Escape from New York, Christine, and They Live. Before all of those, however, Carpenter got his first big breakthrough with a movie that's been lost to time, 1978's Eyes of Laura Mars. It's not Carpenter's first ever movie, as he had directed independent fare such as Dark Star and Assault on Precinct 13, but just months before Halloween would alter his life forever, Eyes of Laura Mars was released. Carpenter didn't direct it (that distinction goes to Irvin Kershner, the man behind The Empire Strikes Back), but he did write it, and being a Columbia Pictures film, it's the first time he ever worked with a major studio. Eyes of Laura Mars was a star-studded affair headlined by the likes of Faye Dunaway, Tommy Lee Jones, and Brad Douriff. Even though it wasn't a box office sensation, taking in just $20 million during its theatrical release, it was influential to the genre, with its bloody fingerprints found all over one of James Wan's best films.

John Carpenter Wrote the Screenplay for a Movie Meant for Barbra Streisand

Did you know that John Carpenter is an Oscar winner? Just after graduating from film school, Carpenter co-wrote a short film with his friend Nick Castle (who would later play The Shape in Halloween), along with editing and doing the music for The Resurrection of Broncho Billy, which went on to win an Academy Award for Best Short Subject. Not a bad start, eh? In 1974, Carpenter directed his first film, Dark Star, which he wrote with Dan O'Bannon, the eventual mastermind behind Alien and The Return of the Living Dead. Carpenter followed that up with the now cult classic Assault on Precinct 13.

1978 turned out to be one heck of a busy year for the 30-year-old Carpenter. Not only would there be Halloween, but he also directed the made-for-TV NBC movie of the week, Someone's Watching Me! Amidst all of that was Eyes of Laura Mars. First envisioned as a vehicle for Barbra Streisand, the role of the lead, Laura Mars, ended up going to Faye Dunaway, although Streisand still contributed to the soundtrack with the song "Prisoner (Love Theme from Eyes of Laura Mars)." Joining Dunaway was Tommy Lee Jones, and the future voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif. It was an impressive cast for Carpenter's first big studio film credit, even though he doesn't exactly look back on the writing experience so lovingly.

'Eyes of Laura Mars' Is a Love Letter To Italian Giallo Movies

Carpenter wrote the initial screenplay, an intriguing story about a New York fashion photographer who begins to have visions where she can suddenly see through the eyes of a serial killer right before he strikes. That may have been an intriguing premise to get the movie made, but Carpenter quickly found out that working with a big Hollywood studio had its issues, as Columbia Pictures brought in David Zelag Goodman to rewrite Carpenter's project. In a 2016 interview with Justin Beahm, Carpenter, in true blunt and grumpy fashion, said:

"I haven’t seen it in so long, I don’t even remember what it is like. I do remember they fucked up the vision thing. If you’re seeing through someone else’s eyes and you don’t see through your own eyes, you’d fall down immediately. You’d have vertigo and lose your balance. It would be a weird physical sensation, and they didn’t have any of that going on. They also should have shot it with a Panaglide. It also shouldn’t have been handheld, but hell, I didn’t make it."

Eyes of Laura Mars plays out a lot like an Italian Giallo film, with its themes of sex and violence (Laura Mars takes controversial photos of her scantily clad models in front of violent backgrounds), the supernatural, a whodunit story with Jones' detective, and the unseen killer wearing a black glove. Eyes of Laura Mars feels like a tribute to the best work of Dario Argento, even if it doesn't quite work. In his written review, Roger Ebert gave the film just one and a half out of four stars, saying the film's themes didn't succeed for him and that he was able to guess the killer too easily.

James Wan Modeled 'Malignant' After 'Eyes of Laura Mars'

Roger Ebert is a little harsh in his criticism, but perhaps that's because he had seen too many movies. If you were a casual American moviegoer in 1978 unaware of Giallo films, Eyes of Laura Mars felt fresh and exciting. It's scary, mysterious, and well-acted, with Dunaway and Jones having great chemistry and showing why they became Hollywood legends. While not an overly sexual plot, the tease of it can be thrilling, and the murders are downright terrifying, like something out of a slasher. Laura Mars having an obsession with death in her work, who then becomes able to see actual death as it happens, is an intriguing approach by giving us a heroine who doesn't come across as a dull, goody-two-shoes final girl type, but a raw, flawed, three-dimensional human being. Carpenter is right that the vision aspect could have been done better, and it's not a film as smart as it pretends to be, as evident by a mystery that truly is too easy to solve, but it paved the way for other films, including one recent flick in particular.

In an interview with SciFiNow for his 2021 horror film Malignant, James Wan spoke about how it was partly inspired by Eyes of Laura Mars. Wan said that he wanted to make that style of serial killer story where you watch through the eyes of the murderer, adding: "I just thought, ‘that’s something really cool that I grew up with, and I really enjoyed it back then and no one really makes anything like that anymore. So I thought it would be fun to go back to something we’re really familiar with and do my own thing to it, which is to completely flip it on its head. I use that as a starting point for inspiration and then I see where it takes me."

There are striking similarities between Eyes of Laura Mars and Malignant, mainly with the plot of our heroine having visions that show her a mysterious killer murdering their victims. Wan's comment that he wanted to take Eyes of Laura Mars and flip it on its head is an understatement. Perhaps you can guess the end of John Carpenter's first studio movie, but no one saw the twist of Malignant coming.

