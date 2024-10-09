After giving the audience two solid seasons of What if… and this year’s hit X-Men 97 that got fans nostalgic and wanting for more, Marvel Studios’ animation wing will treat them to another thrilling series with Eyes of Wakanda, which will drop sometime next year. The Black Panther franchise is especially close to fans’ hearts, who can’t wait to explore more about Wakanda’s warriors and kings in the upcoming spin-off. While most details are kept under wraps, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios gave an exciting update about the animated series.

Speaking to the audience during an interview at ABC's On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight stage at D23, the Marvel executive reiterated, "Wakanda is finally getting an animated show," to a cheering crowd. He further hinted at the trials our heroes will go through, divulging,

"We meet different War Dogs at different points in time, at different historical events where they have to go in and do their jobs," he said. "But oftentimes, it pulls at their ethical boundaries and their heartstrings."

What to Expect From ‘Eyes of Wakanda’?

The upcoming series will elaborate further on the history of the fictional world of Wakanda. First brought to the big screen by the late actor, Chadwick Boseman (RIP King), different people have been known as the Black Panther over centuries, and this will be their story. The show will follow T'Challa's ancestors, taking an in-depth look at how the mantle has been passed down from protector to protector in Wakanda for generations. As the most advanced nation in the world, Wakanda's resources have always been a point of interest for anyone who managed to discover the secret country, but the villains never expected the presence of the nation's legendary protector.

Expect a lot of thrilling action wrapped in the deep lore of Wakanda, Winderbaum, previously divulged, "The action is insane and the storytelling is fantastic. It's both about the history of Wakanda but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods." This also won't be the first time that Black Panther characters will appear in animated format, as both T'Challa (voiced by Boseman) and T'Chaka have appeared in several episodes of What If...? While the voice cast for the series is yet to be unveiled, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is confirmed to be involved in the series, which works perfectly considering both films in the franchise have been extremely well-received.

Eyes of Wakanda will be released on Disney+ but it does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. You can watch the first two Black Panther movies now on Disney+

