It’s been a while since fans have been back to Wakanda, it’s a part of the MCU that keeps on giving in terms of history, lore, and amazing movies. This year, Marvel Animation is bridging the gap with Eyes of Wakanda, a series that will take us back in time to give us another peek at their heroes, advanced technology, and mythology. While the series has been long in the making, and tightly under wraps, showrunner Todd Harris and Marvel Animation Head Brad Winderbaum teased what to expect from the series in a new preview.

The makers divulged the four-episode series will tell the stories of Wakandan warriors — the Hatut Zaraze — throughout the nation's history. We follow them as they trot the globe completing dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from their enemies. Winderbaum described the Hatut Zaraze as "Wakanda’s CIA". He further elaborated, "They often have to venture out to regain stolen Vibranium, but they also have to keep secrets well-hidden so that Wakanda can ward off invaders and stay safe. The Hatut Zaraze are challenged in different ways to stay loyal to Wakanda as they discover the rest of the world around them."

What to Expect From ‘Eyes of Wakanda’?

“This has been a long time coming,” showrunner Harris said. The upcoming series will further elaborate on the history of the fictional world of Wakanda. First brought to the big screen by the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, different people have been known as the Black Panther over centuries, and this will be their story. As previously revealed, the show will follow T'Challa's ancestors, taking an in-depth look at how the mantle has been passed down for generations. Given Wakanda is the most advanced nation in the world, its resources have always been a point of interest for its enemies.

“The story has been stewing for a long time in my head. I’m a big believer in what Wakanda represents to mankind as a place that’s untethered by expansion. It has drawn a line — a line it won’t cross and it won’t let anybody else cross.”

The voice cast includes Winnie Harlow, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, and Cress Williams. Further rounding off the cast are Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Steve Toussaint, Anika Noni Rose, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, and Adam Gold.

Eyes of Wakanda will be released on Disney+ on August 6. The previous adventures of Wakanda can be streamed on Disney+. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.

