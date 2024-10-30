Disney+ debuted its stellar slate of upcoming programming on Wednesday, teasing new footage from a string of highly-anticipated upcoming titles such as Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, a new animated Spider-Man series, as well as an animated spin-off of the blockbuster Black Panther films. Titled Eyes of Wakanda, the series will drop on Disney+ on August 6 next year, and will be set in the futuristic former hermit kingdom of Wakanda.

The brief footage, which was included in a sizzle-reel that spotlighted Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart most prominently, teased that the show will honor the same vibrant visual aesthetic of the Black Panther live-action movies. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the first Black Panther was a cultural touchstone, grossing over $1.3 billion globally and earning Marvel Studios its first Best Picture Oscar nomination. The movie starred the late Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa. Boseman tragically passed while the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was being written.

The movie was retooled in the wake of his passing, with special focus on T’Challa’s sister, Shuri. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was acclaimed as well; the movie made over $850 million at a time when Marvel was experiencing a bit of a downswing. Both movies paid tribute to African culture, through music, costumes, and language. This can be seen in the brief glimpse of Eyes of Wakanda as well.

What Is 'Eyes of Wakanda'?

According to Marvel Studios’ Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum, the show is “about the history of Wakanda but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods.” Eyes of Wakanda will trace T’Challa’s lineage, and introduce the Wakandan version of “disruptors,” including a character named Noni. The Black Panther universe will expand in live-action as well, with the Ironheart show. The character was first introduced in a subplot in Wakanda Forever.

Eyes of Wakanda will be released on Disney+ on August 6, 2025. You can watch the Disney+ sizzle reel above, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.