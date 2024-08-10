The Big Picture Get ready for an exciting standalone story focusing on T'Challa and the heroes of Wakanda in Eyes of Wakanda animated series!

Marvel Studios promises insane action and fantastic storytelling that will expand into different time periods in the MCU.

Eyes of Wakanda joins the ever-growing slate of excellent animated productions from Disney and Marvel Studios, appealing to fans of all ages.

Wakanda forever! We hope you’re as hyped as we are to finally get an update on the highly-anticipated animated series, Eyes of Wakanda. While we’ve seen T’Challa - otherwise known as Black Panther and the character made famous in the live-action MCU by the late, great Chadwick Boseman - in other vibrant titles like What If…? and Avengers Assemble, the fresh production will give the character a standalone story. And, not only will it focus on T’Challa’s journey with the centuries-old powers of Black Panther, but it will also delve into the lineage of the heroes and Wakandians that came before him. First announced at the tail end of last year, the joyous festivities of D23 brought with it the exciting news that Iron Fist will also appear in the series.

Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, teased what was awaiting audiences in the spin-off series. Further stoking the hype, Winderbaum promised,

“The action is insane and the storytelling is fantastic. It’s both about the history of Wakanda but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods.”

So, not only will viewers be traveling back through time to learn more about the country, its overflowing abundance of Vibranium, and the ancestors who paved the way for T’Challa, but we’re likely to see more familiar faces from more recent outings in the MCU. The series will also feature Wakandan versions of "distruptors," including a character named Noni, who appeared in panel-exclusive footage opening a vault containing a tiger mask and magic spear.

‘Eyes of Wakanda’ Adds To Marvel’s Ever-Growing Slate of Excellent Animated Productions

Close

Earlier this year, audiences were treated to the arrival of perhaps the best animated project to come from Disney and Marvel Studios when X-Men ‘97 answered the prayers of millennials everywhere. Many of us never knew if we’d see the X-Men: The Animated Series characters again after growing up with them on Saturday mornings in the ‘90s, but Marvel knows its crowd and more than delivered with an engaging, beautifully animated, and perfectly told first season with at least two more on the way. Eyes of Wakanda will also be a welcome sight for those who are already mourning the loss of What If…? which will officially tap out following its third season.

Other MCU-centered animated series coming down the pipe with Eyes of Wakanda, Season 3 of What If…?, and Season 2 of X-Men: ‘97 include Marvel Zombies and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Eyes of Wakanda as they become available as well as the ongoing happenings at this year’s D23.