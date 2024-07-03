The Big Picture Marvel's animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, explores Wakandan Warriors' history and global Vibranium artifact quests.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is involved, and the series may feature MCU cameos due to its time-period expansions.

Marvel Studios refocuses on quality with new show formats, like the Spotlight banner, and multi-season potential.

One of Marvel's most surprising but also most exciting spin-offs just got a neat update from Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming. While speaking on the Official Marvel Podcast, Brad Winderbaum opened up about several upcoming Marvel TV shows, including the animated series Eyes of Wakanda. The series is set to follow Wakandan Warriors throughout history who have traveled the globe in search of Vibranium artifacts with the goal of returning them to their rightful home. When asked about the Black Panther spin-off series, Winderbaum had this to say:

"The action is insane and the storytelling is fantastic. It's both about the history of Wakanda but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods."

"Expands into the greater MCU at different time periods" sure sounds like it leaves the door wide open for many potential cameos. The most recent Marvel animated series, X-Men '97, features more than its fair share of crossovers with other Marvel characters such as Daredevil, Spider-Man, and more, and with Eyes of Wakanda set to venture all over the world and throughout history, it's impossible to rule anyone out. This also won't be the first time that Wakandan characters have appeared in animation, as both T'Challa (voiced by the late Chadwick Boseman) and T'Chaka have appeared in several episodes of What If...? The voice cast for Eyes of Wakanda has yet to be unveiled, but Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is confirmed to be involved in the series, which bodes well considering both Black Panther films have been extremely well-received.

Marvel Studios TV Looks a Lot Different Now

When Marvel Studios first kicked off its TV department in 2021, it chose WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Solider, and Loki as the headlining projects. The first few years of Marvel Television have been divisive, with many fans arguing that the MCU had opted for a "quantity over quality" approach. However, Marvel has now refocused and reorganized, creating things like the Spotlight banner, which allow more grounded shows to exist independently and focus less on furthering the MCU story. While previous MCU shows also felt more like movies divided up into six episodes to fill a limited series, Marvel will also aim to create shows with multi-season potential moving forward. The MCU has most definitely had some bumps in the road in the last few years, but it's a promising sign that Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, and other executives are willing to change for the sake of righting the ship.

Eyes of Wakanda does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+.

