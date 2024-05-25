The Big Picture Medical horror films explore the ethical implications of science gone wrong, with the plausibility of villainous actions adding to the fears.

Eyes Without a Face depicts a desperate father's misguided attempts to restore his daughter's beauty through illicit face transplants.

The film's influence can be seen in projects like John Carpenter's portrayal of Michael Myers and Pedro Almodovar's The Skin I Live In.

When is a patient no longer perceived as a person? How much harm is justifiable if it benefits humanity in the end? What happens when a person who takes life into their hands decides to end it for their gain? These are the questions that are toyed with in medical horror; a sidestep of science fiction that can, and often does, include elements of the genre. Medical horror is cold, clinical, and mostly based on the world of hard scientific facts, as the history of medicine is paved with the blood and bodies of hundreds over the centuries. This makes the fear of hospitals, needles, illness, and doctors a common and understandable one that the entertainment industry has capitalized on more than a few times. Netflix’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher uses ideas of the subgenre, such as animal testing and patient exploitation, Dr. Death tells true stories of hospital nightmares, and Dead Ringers, both the film and the series, explores the dark history of gynecology. One of the first ever true medical horror movies is the 1960 French classic Les Yeux Sans Visage, known in English as Eyes Without a Face.

What Is 'Eyes Without a Face' About?

Based on the Jean Redon novel and directed by Georges Franju, Eyes Without a Face is the story of a doctor, his daughter, and the lengths one would go to for both absolution and science. Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Génessier (Pierre Brasseur), after causing a horrific car accident that involved his daughter Christiane (Édith Scob), seeks to repair her damaged face by any means necessary. He does this, with the assistance of his secretary Louise (Alida Valli), by kidnapping young women and performing face transplants against their will. The movie's premise caused a lot of controversy in Europe upon release and continues to give the film its status as a disturbing early example of what would later evolve into the New French Extremity genre. The idea of forcibly removing someone’s face is already a ghoulish one and the film's surgery scenes elaborate on this by being explicit and drawn out. That doesn’t mean this film is nothing but blood and guts. Beyond the scalpel, it's a deeper story of guilt, trauma, and desperation, and it has inspired filmmakers for decades.

The Films That Were Inspired By 'Eyes Without A Face'

Eyes Without a Face's influence can be felt in numerous projects. It’s difficult to find confirmation that John Woo was inspired by Eyes Without a Face while making 1997’s Face/Off, but the connections can be made. Getting the obvious out of the way, the movie has face transplants at the center as the characters undergo an extreme identity swap. There's also the significant presence of doves, and, while Woo has elaborated upon his use of the birds' symbolism, it's an animal used symbolically in Eyes Without A Face as well. One film that has been confirmed to be inspired by Eyes Without a Face is Pedro Almodovar’s The Skin I Live In (2011): The story of an unstable plastic surgeon (Antonio Banderas) with an experimental new skin graft and the woman he keeps captive (Elena Anaya). Surprisingly, horror master John Carpenter cited the movie as an influence. The legendary director was inspired by Christiane’s blank, expressionless mask that hides her deformity when conceptualizing Michael Myers. However, when designing Myers’ mask, he removed the audience's ability to see the character's eyes to make Michael feel more like a true monster.

There are, of course, plenty of projects that shamelessly ripped off or riffed on Eyes Without AaFace shortly after its release. Britain’s Corruption (1968), Italy’s Atom Age Vampire (1961), and Spain’s The Awful Doctor Orloff (1961) all share the same plot summary: a surgeon using murdered women to repair his lover, sister, or daughter cosmetically. Filmmakers hoped to capture the same buzz Franju received by focusing on what made it shocking and controversial, and ignoring what made it good. It didn’t work, obviously, with these films being shelved in the same category as every other forgettable 1960s B-Movie, while Eyes Without A Face is regarded as a classic to this day.

Why 'Eyes Without A Face' Feels So Real

One error the rip-offs tend to make is that, instead of facial transplants, they make up some kind of miracle medicine, or junk science about pituitary glands, to justify the senseless butchering of their female victims. What makes Eyes Without a Face a solid medical horror film is that Vascularized Composite Tissue Allotransplantation (VCA), the medical procedure at the center of the story, is very real. The practice has been recorded since the days of Ancient Egypt and has continued throughout history in helping people who received or were born with facial injuries. It has only been mastered in the 21st century, with the first partial face transplant occurring in 2005, and the first full face transplant performed in 2010. Like any organ transplant, it's a very delicate procedure with a lifelong aftercare process to prevent the immune system from rejecting the skin.

This is exactly what happens in the film, despite Dr. Génessier's desperation, and cutting-edge theories, his science doesn't work. The faces rot away, and it's back to square one with a new victim. His insistence on continuing the experiment, and keeping his daughter locked away while he does, not only causes him to further spiral into madness but drives Christiane further and further into despair. It was never going to be some miracle cure, it was only a doomed attempt of a man who wished to absolve himself of a terrible mistake and prove his genius. The audience starts to wonder if Christiane's happiness was as important to him as proving his studies correct, or if it mattered to him at all.

The thing that makes medical horror work at the best of times, when not delving into science-fiction, is the plausibility of the actions performed by the villains. It's why the urban legend about waking up in an ice-filled bathtub without a kidney is so chilling, or the idea of a doctor killing their patients, or stealing cadavers for medical study. There is some basis in reality to all of these stories, however slight, therefore exploiting the uneasy feeling one may already feel when inside a hospital. Eyes Without a Face proves that you don't need a bolt of lightning to create a medical monster, all you need is someone willing to bend the Hippocratic Oath and exploit the public trust that comes with taking it.

Eyes Without A Face is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

