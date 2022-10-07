Production on DC Films' upcoming standalone The Flash has been mired in controversy surrounding topliner Ezra Miller, who will be starring as the film's titular superhero. Despite these controversies, it appears that DC and their parent company Warner Bros. Discovery are standing behind them, at least when it comes to wrapping up The Flash.

An exclusive report from TheWrap said that Miller had gone back to the set of The Flash last week to film additional pickup shots. An industry insider additionally told the outlet that production on the film was moving smoothly, and that test audiences to the project had a "very positive" response. The film, directed by Andy Muschietti - known for his work on the It horror film series - is also set to star Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, the latter two both reprising their prior roles as Batman. The Flash is expected to be a soft reset of the DC Extended Universe timeline, a property that has long been plagued by poorly-recieved films, and a logline for the film says that the plot will see Barry Allen (Miller) going back in time across multiple multiverses to try and save his mother, which ends up having unintended consequences.

The character of The Flash himself remains extremely popular, and is the basis for the ongoing and wildly successful TV series of the same name on The CW. However, production on the feature film - as well as the character's future in the DC Extended Universe in general - was thrown into doubt following a series of legal and personal troubles surrounding Miller. First appearing as The Flash in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Miller has been mired in numerous allegations of harassment. Earlier this year, they were arrested two separate times in Hawaii for harassment and second-degree assault, and was also charged with felony burglary in Vermont this past August.

However, despite these legal issues, Miller has said that they were working to move past these issues, and told Variety in a statement, "I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior." Just weeks after their August arrest, Miller also met with Warner Bros. Discovery executives in a private meeting to assure them of his commitment to the project. Reports previously said that the company had considered axing the film in light of the allegations against Miller, though they were looking for ways to keep the film on track, given that they had been plagued by numerous delays on their projects over the past year, and even ended up entirely canceling a completed film, Batgirl, due to poor test screenings.

It appears, though, given the pickup shots that Miller filmed, as well as the recent executives meeting, that The Flash is a go for DC Films. Despite the controversies, the film has not been pushed back, and is still scheduled for its June 23, 2023 release date.