The Flash star Ezra Miller’s future within the DC Cinematic Universe is tenuous following a recent arrest in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. Executives from Warner Bros. and DC met March 30 in an emergency meeting to discuss Miller’s and the franchise’s future ahead of the $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger.

The incident in Hawaii on March 28 allegedly began as Miller grew agitated at patrons singing karaoke in the Margarita Village bar. They are accused of taking a microphone away from a 23-year-old woman and lunging at a 32-year-old man.

A day after Miller was arrested and released on $500 bail, a local couple filed a temporary restraining order on the actor, alleging that they came into the couple’s residence and threatened the man, according to Rolling Stone. The petition against Miller did not stop there, as the couple accuses Miller of stealing a passport and wallet. In the petition for the temporary restraining order, the couple in Hawaii mentioned that Miller “is famous and wealthy; this makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner.” The restraining order was granted, and a decision on its extension is to be made by the same judge later this month.

RELATED: 'The Flash' Release Date Delayed to 2023 Amid Warner Bros. Schedule Shuffle

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said in an interview with The Associated Press that these incidents were just a few of at least 10 police calls that Miller has been the subject of through their stay in Hilo since March 7. Other events included refusing to leave the sidewalk, and filming and arguing with various people.

A “knowledgeable source” reported to Rolling Stone that the executives in the March 30 emergency meeting agreed to a pause on any and all future projects involving Miller. The actor’s DC spinoff The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, had its premiere moved from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023, after reports of “frequent meltdowns” from Miller on set.

The newest arrest follows a series of public outbursts by Miller that have also given executives pause. In April 2020, alleged footage of the actor choking a woman in an Iceland bar went viral on social media, despite no arrests being made. Miller was allowed to stay on another Warner Bros. mega-franchise movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Wait, What? Ben Affleck to Return as Batman in Ezra Miller’s ‘Flash’ Movie

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lauren Mattice (9 Articles Published) More From Lauren Mattice