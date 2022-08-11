Amidst all the chaos and confusion going on at Warner Bros. Discovery this month, one thing is safe to assume: They wish they could fast-forward to June 23, 2023. That’s when The Flash solo movie is slated to premiere, and it will certainly be one of the studio’s attempts to kickstart a multi-million dollar franchise. But with ten months to go, the question in everyone’s minds is: How much more damage can Ezra Miller do until then?

For years now, the actor’s name has been associated with controversy. However, they’ve already established themselves as the face of one of the most famous superheroes on the planet. For a company that already had to deal with a major recasting of familiar faces, a failed superhero mega-franchise, and a merger that killed anticipated movies, changing who plays yet another high-profile character doesn't seem to be an option. So what can Warner Bros. Discovery do? Apparently, cross their fingers, move forward, and hope for the best.

According to a THR article, Ezra was called for regularly scheduled additional photography of The Flash over the Summer, which happened even after they had been charged and arrested more than once earlier this year. What this indicates is that, even though Miller has had a difficult (to say the least) relationship with the law, Warner Bros. Discovery is still willing to get behind them and move forward with the additional shoots. Of course, this was before yet another accusation was revealed – burglary, this time – involving the actor’s name earlier this week, to which the company hasn’t officially commented at this point.

The situation with Miller is yet another questionable decision that hails from the studio. The new CEO David Zaslav has been raising eyebrows throughout the world ever since he announced a shift in strategy for future Warner Bros. releases. According to Zaslav, the idea moving forward is to do a “reset,” and to DC superhero movies specifically, this means putting the focus back in theaters and axing HBO Max projects, which included Batgirl.

This isn’t the first time that Warner Bros. chooses to bide their time when it comes to an actor’s legal troubles, though. Back when the Fantastic Beasts franchise started, the studio chose to stick with Johnny Depp after troubling accusations from Amber Heard came to light. As the case progressed, Warner was forced to fire Depp and recast his character Grindelwald, which was taken over by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round). This ended up becoming just one of the many offscreen problems of the franchise, which also features... surprise, surprise: Ezra Miller. Their character, Creedence Barebone, had his participation significantly reduced in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Warner Bros. Discovery is yet to release an official statement regarding the future of The Flash in cinemas. For now, however, the movie’s release date and lead actor haven’t been modified.