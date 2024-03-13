The Big Picture Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster with Ezra, starring Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, and a talented ensemble cast.

Follow stand-up comedian Max as he faces an ultimatum that could change his autistic son's future in this heartfelt movie.

With a touching story, comedic moments, and a stacked cast, Ezra promises to be a must-watch film this summer.

Director Tony Goldwyn’s latest film, Ezra, may have debuted last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, but audiences can finally soon experience the film themselves as it is slated for a theatrical release later this summer. Now Bleecker Street has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming movie, which teases a heart-touching and emotionally poignant film starring Bobby Cannavale.

The film follows Max Bernal, played by Cannavale, a stand-up comedian who lives with his father (Robert De Niro). Meanwhile, he struggles to be a co-parent alongside his ex-wife (Rose Byrne) for his autistic son Ezra. However, Max eventually is forced to confront an ultimatum that will determine the fate of his son’s future when he is offered the chance to appear with Jimmy Kimmel live. Against the wishes of his father, this, once-in-a-lifetime, opportunity leads the pair to embark on a road trip across the country in what will ultimately change the course of both of their lives.

The film is slated to be released in theaters on May 31 at the beginning of the summer movie season, but given the tone that the movie promises, Ezra could be the niche film for audiences looking for a more grounded and emotionally centered movie. And with the trailer promising an upbeat, comedic, and inspiring tone, alongside a stacked cast of talented actors, viewers won’t want to miss out on the feelings they will be experiencing when Ezra is released on the big screen this May. The film is rated R with a runtime of 100 minutes, promising older audiences a shorter film with an engaging premise.

‘Ezra’ Features a Stacked Ensemble Cast of Acclaimed Actors

Image via Bleecker Street

Alongside Cannavale, Ezra features a large cast of talented actors, such as Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Whoopi Goldberg, and Rainn Wilson, alongside Goldwyn, who joins the cast in addition to directing. Geoffrey Owens, Alex Plank, also star, and William A. Fitzgerald makes his theatrical debut as the film’s titular character. Tony Spiridakis penned the screenplay for the film and also serves as a producer alongside William Hornberg and Goldwyn. Zhang Xin, Justin Baldoni, and Steve Sarowitz are executive producers on the project alongside Andrew Calof, Jamey Heath, and Manu Gargi, with De Niro, Cannavale, Carla Raiji, Richard Lewis, Bob Xu, and Lois Robbins.

Ezra debuts exclusively in theaters on May 31. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.