The dysfunctional Murphys are back, and they’re ringing in the holidays in their trademark crazy and profane style. Netflix has dropped the trailer for Season 5 of F is for Family, with the season picking up where viewers left off with the Murphys leaving 1974 in dramatic fashion.

The Murphys have a new addition to the family, while at the same time, the disillusioned, quick-tempered patriarch of the family, Frank X. Murphy (Bill Burr), is trying to make amends with his father, William “Big Bill” Murphy (Jonathan Banks), whom he suffered abuse and bullying from in his childhood and now resents as an adult; however, Big Bill passed away, and the trailer opens up with Frank trying to understand the meaning of his father's life.

Outside of the central premise of Frank finding closure with his now-deceased father, the rest of the Murphy clan tries to cope with the loss of Big Bill in their own ways, with Sue (Laura Dern) trying to make amends with her own family, Kevin (Justin Long) clinging to his girlfriend Alice (Jamie Denbo), the the rest of the family adjusting to a new addition to the Murphy household. The trailer teased three new guest stars for Season 5. Lending their voice to the dysfunction will be Neil Patrick Harris, Fred Malamed, and Pattie LuPone.

Created by Burr, F is for Family premiered in December 2018 and follows the Murphys, a suburban Pennsylvania family who navigates through the trials and tribulations of suburban life in the early-to-mid 1970s. The series was met with positive reviews and holds an 85 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show was also twice nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Mo Collins (2017) and Kevin Michael Richardson (2019).

Season 5 of F is for Family premieres Nov. 25 on Netflix, and check out the trailer below.

