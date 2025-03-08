[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for F Marry Kill.]

Summary In 'F Marry Kill,' true crime junkie Eva navigates dating apps while suspecting one of her dates to be a serial killer.

The film cleverly merges comedy and thriller elements without trivializing murder.

Lucy Hale praises the twist ending, highlighting the impact of the killer reveal.

In the comedy thriller F Marry Kill, true crime junkie Eva (Lucy Hale) gets so caught up with the latest serial killer case on her favorite podcast that she becomes convinced that one of the three men she’s dating could be the Swipe Right Killer. On her 30th birthday, Eva’s best friends convince her to venture into the world of dating apps, but that proves to be much scarier than she ever could have imagined. As she gets to know the guys she’s dating, it goes beyond figuring out whether someone is an f-boy or marriage material, and into wondering whether they might actually kill her before the date is over.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Hale talked about making a true crime rom-com, leaning into the campiness while never making fun of the deaths, the fun of playing a character who’s a little unhinged, that you should avoid hunting down a serial killer on your own, finding the chemistry in each of Eva’s relationships, what she thought of the killer reveal, and the most memorable moments to shoot. She also discussed shooting the upcoming psychological sci-fi flick White Mars, and her experience on The CW series Privileged and how its cancellation led to Pretty Little Liars.

Collider: When you first read this script, what was your reaction to it? Was there a scene or a couple of scenes that stood out to you?

LUCY HALE: I just loved the idea. At this point in my career, I wanna do things that make people go, “What?!” I’m drawn to more outlandish ideas. But everyone is obsessed with true crime and everyone is obsessed with rom-coms. I was like, “This is just crazy enough to potentially work.” The script was just very funny. When it’s written well, it’ll work. If it’s on the page, it’s gonna work. And then, we had a really great director, Laura Murphy, who’s big in the comedy world, so I knew she would take really good care of us. She also had this great idea to visually shoot it like a thriller, and to lean more into that and less of the rom-com. She wanted to really lean into the groundedness of how crazy this is. This is a movie. If a girl found out there’s a serial killer on the loose, odds are that she’s deleting the apps. She’s not trying to be the woman who figures it all out. When I heard the idea, I actually wasn’t like, “That’s insane.” I was like, “Oh, I think this could actually work.” We had so much fun. It’s so silly. It was a great time.

Obviously, true crime and true crime podcasts are so popular, but we don’t get too many crime stories that are also comedies because it’s not particularly easy to make murder funny.

HALE: Because it’s not funny.

Lucy Hale Plays Up the Silliness of ‘F Marry Kill’ Without Ever Making Fun

“We leaned into the campiness of it all."