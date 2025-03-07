After her breakthrough role in Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale has recently starred in a string of films that offer her own brand of laughs or terror. She confidently struts down the rom-com path with wholesome installments of The Hating Game, A Nice Girl Like You or Which Brings Me To You, where she delivers an offbeat intensity around sex and relationships that is awkwardly relatable. On the other hand, her roles in the horror genre, including Truth or Dare or Fantasy Island, take us back to the constant fear and paranoia of being stalked by "A," just in a more mature setting. In 2025, it is about time that these two worlds collided, giving us the ultimate Hale production: F Marry Kill.

Directed by Laura Murphy, F Marry Kill puts Hale at the center of a whodunit plot that mixes elements of rom-coms and thrillers, hitting every note in the actor's filmography. She shares the screen with a talented ensemble cast, raking up chemistry wherever she goes and luring us into the real version of the titular game. Jumping off from modern fears of where the dating scene and true crime media intersect, F Marry Kill is a genuinely hilarious and often tense look at meeting strangers online -- irresistibly hot ones, of course. But as enthusiastic and comedic as it can be, the film winds down to an ending that undermines any meaningful or clever direction it was trying to go in.

What Is 'F Marry Kill' About?

After eight years of pausing her life while in a relationship with a narcissistic cop, Eva (Hale) reaches her 30th birthday, when she is finally ready to jump back into the dating scene in a "rebound phase" capacity. Her friends Robin (Bethany Brown) and Lila (Threnody Tsai) encourage her to go on dating apps while Kelly (Virginia Gardner) holds her reservations about prioritizing romantic flings over seeking marriage. Another complication of a serial killer on the loose is also thrown into the mix, dubbed the Swipe Right Killer due to the theory that he is meeting his victims through dating platforms. Eva and Lila are avid fans of the same true-crime podcast detailing these murders, and so far, the evidence hints at the killer loving a bottle of rosé, leaving no fingerprints, understanding forensic science and having size 10 shoes.

Though Eva is initially reluctant about making an online profile, her sister Valerie's (Brooke Nevin) paranoia about security and prejudices against meeting strangers goads Eva into diving into the online dating scene. Subsequently, she meets her three candidates. Mitch (Brendan Morgan) is a swoony bar owner she meets on the app, who is amazing in bed but has scars over his fingertips. Kyle (Jedidiah Goodacre) is a middle school classmate she spies on the app, who has an entitled temper and a taste for rosé. Norman (Samer Salem) comes over to install the security system Valerie gifted Eva, but is also taking late-night forensic science classes. As the clues add up, Eva is tossed into a real-life version of F Marry Kill, trying to discern who is the perfect one-night-stand, who is marriage material, and who is the Swipe Right Killer before it is too late.

Lucy Hale Is Joined By a Terrific Ensemble Cast in 'F Marry Kill'