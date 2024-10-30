Ahead of its premiere on December 6, Lionsgate has officially released the first trailer for F Marry Kill, the upcoming horror thriller/comedy starring Lucy Hale and Virginia Gardner. The trailer shows Hale’s Eva teaming up with her friends to try to discern which of the online dates that she’s met through dating apps could be a savage serial killer haunting the town. More details will certainly become available closer to release, but the official Lionsgate X account unveiled the trailer along with the news that the film would only premiere in select theaters but would be available on all digital platforms right away. In addition to Hale and Gardner, F Marry Kill also stars Brooke Nevin, Samer Salem, Bethany Brown, and JayR Tinaco, and the film has been rated R for violence and sexual content.

Ivan Diaz, Dan Scheinkman, and Meghan Brown wrote the screenplay for F Marry Kill, with Laura Murphy directing. Brown and Diaz will both make their feature screenwriting debut on the project, and Scheinkman has only written Puppy Love, the 2023 romantic comedy starring F Marry Kill star Lucy Hale, and The Flash breakout Grant Gustin. Murphy is primarily a TV director, having worked on projects such as Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery (Will Arnett, Jason Bateman) and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, but she has worked on other movies in the past such as Cursed Friends, the 2022 horror comedy film starring Jessica Lowe and Nicole Byer. Murphy is not attached to direct any other projects at this time, but if F Marry Kill is a hit, her phone could be ringing off the hook in the days to come.

What Have the Stars of ‘F Marry Kill’ Been In?

Lucy Hale is most recently known for her role as Sherrie in Scream 4 and also for portraying Olivia Barron in Truth or Dare, while Virginia Gardner is famous for playing Vicky in Halloween (2018) and also for playing Christina Raskin in Project Almanac. Brooke Nevin is known for playing Michelle Fields in The Comebacks and also for playing Amber Williams in I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. Salem can be seen in The Boys Season 2 and also starred alongside Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale.

F Marry Kill premieres in select theaters and on digital platforms on November 6. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and check out the first trailer above and the new poster below.