There's no known reason at this time as to the actor's departure from the series.

In a plot twist that even C.W. himself couldn't have cooked up, actor F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus, Moon Knight) has exited Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest. Lionsgate confirmed the news with Vanity Fair, though it was made clear that this is a personal matter they won't discuss further. Abraham, who is 82 years old, portrayed the raucous, alcoholic author C.W. Longbottom, who provided the story and dialogue for the video game that is the focus of the series.

It's difficult, and quite frankly unfair, to speculate on the reason for Abraham's departure from the series. No other figures behind the show, namely co-creator, and star Rob McElhenney, have yet to comment on the matter. His health and safety are surely a major concern, as McElhenney and his team did make a true effort to protect Abraham during the filming of Season 2 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. C.W. became a 'work-from-home' employee who made the bulk of his appearances via an iPad.

A further interesting tidbit to this is that Abraham's character was the subject of a major flashback episode in the middle of Season 2. Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) portrayed the author's younger self as he gathered his personality and developed his knack for science fiction writing. McElhenney directed that episode, and it truly captured the melancholic tone that the series tends to hit at certain times. Given that, it will be interesting to see how Season 3 handles his departure.

Thankfully, there have been two full seasons of the show where his character has truly kept audiences in stitches. His performance on the series was very much akin to Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, or Chevy Chase in the early seasons of Community. Abraham is undoubtedly Hollywood royalty, winning an Academy Award in 1984 for his role as Antonio Salieri in Amadeus. He currently voices the Egyptian god Khonshu in Marvel's Moon Knight.

Apple picked up Mythic Quest for a third and fourth season back in October. McElhenney leads an ensemble that also stars Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Danny Pudi, Jessie Ennis, David Hornsby, and Imani Hakim. McElhenney co-created the series with his Always Sunny cohorts Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The series is no stranger to major guest stars, with the likes of Jake Johnson, Cristin Milioti, Snoop Dogg, William Hurt, and even Sir Anthony Hopkins all appearing in episodes.

Mythic Quest is currently in production on its third season.

