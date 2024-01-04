Mostly known for his iconic classic novel The Great Gatsby and the flamboyant and excessive depictions of the Jazz Age it features, F. Scott Fitzgerarld is now regarded as one of the most legendary authors of all time. As such, it is no wonder that his work resulted in some memorable book-to-screen adaptations.

Although some of the earliest film adaptations of Fitzgerald's work, such as the 1922 movie adaptation of The Beautiful and Damned, are now lost, there are fortunately still several available to watch on various streaming platforms. The author's body of work in the film industry includes both novel adaptations by other talented writers, in which Fitzgerald worked on the screenplay, and his own original stories. Without further ado, these are some of the best F. Scott Fitzgerald movie adaptations, ranging from The Great Gatsby to The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

10 'The Great Gatsby' (1949)

Director: Elliott Nugent

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

1949's adaptation of The Great Gatsby is not exactly the best take on the beloved tale, but it is arguably not Fitzgerald's worst movie adaptation, either. The story follows a young Midwesterner (Macdonald Carey) on Long Island. Nick finds himself in awe of the mysterious past and ambitious lifestyle of his landlord, Jay Gatsby (Alan Ladd) when he is drawn to his circle.

While Elliott Nugent's movie possibly makes for a better watch if you have not read the novel (this is given its "loosely based" approach, which is why the film is not exactly faithful to its source material), it still provides audiences with an entertaining time, especially if audiences sit through it without high expectations; all in all, 1949's The Great Gatsby is a decent movie but doesn't have the charm of the later adaptations.

Buy on Amazon

9 'The Last Tycoon' (1976)

Director: Elia Kazan

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on the writer's novel of the same name, which was never finished, The Last Tycoon follows Monroe Stahr (the talented Robert De Niro in his prime), a successful music producer — inspired by the production chief at the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Irving Thalberg — who attempts to get the attention of an elegant woman (Theresa Russell) while going to extreme lengths for his work.

While deemed slow-paced and dull, Elia Kazan's flawed film is worth seeing if only for De Niro's efforts as its charismatic lead alone (bonus point for being his only collaboration with Jack Nicholson). Despite criticism, it is an interesting adaptation of the author's unfinished work. Still, the new series of the same name that hit the screens in 2016 provides audiences with a slightly more compelling take on the novel.

Watch on Hoopla

8 'Tender is the Night' (1962)

Director: Henry King

Image via 20th Century Fox

Henry King's drama centers on a psychiatrist named Dick Diver (Jason Robards) who marries a mentally unstable young woman (Nicole Warren) from a wealthy family. However, it all comes crashing down when Dick is charmed by an American (Jill St. John) traveling abroad.

Tender is the Night is based on the fourth and final novel by the treasured author. Coincidentally, it is also King's last movie. While far from a perfect film, Tender is the Night is still a good adaptation of a classic that most enjoy more than they initially expected. While the feature's strongest assets are its cast and beautiful imagery (unfortunately, it doesn't quite meet the standards the book sets), Fitzgerald enthusiasts who haven't watched the film yet might want to check it out.

Rent on Amazon

7 'The Great Gatsby' (1974)

Director: Jack Clayton

Image via Paramount Pictures

Directed by Jack Clayton and written by Francis Ford Coppola, the third adaptation of The Great Gatsby (with the second being the 1949 one and the first the 1926 silent film, which is as good as lost these days) provides audiences with yet another take on Fitzgerlad's most well-known and beloved novel. Set on 1920s Long Island, the film sees Sam Waterson step into the shoes of Nick Carraway, and Robert Redford bringing Gatsby to life.

Benefiting from a great cast (Redford's Gatsby is a huge stand-out) and a faithful storyline, albeit with a few minor differences, this Clayton 1974 romance is arguably a better adaptation than the 1949 film. Still, whether it is its slow pace or dullness to blame, it leaves a bit to be desired.

Watch on Hoopla

6 'The Last Time I Saw Paris' (1954)

Director: Richard Brooks

Image via Loews Cineplex Entertainment

Starring the iconic Dame Elizabeth Taylor and Van Johnson, the romantic drama The Last Time I Saw Paris centers around an American journalist who returns to Paris to reminisce about the life he led there, including the passionate love affair he shared with the beautiful Helen Ellswirth at the end of World War II.

Richard Brooks' beautifully filmed American technicolor feature is based on Fitzergald's short story Babylon Revisited. With an engrossing premise and A-list cast, The Last Time I Saw Paris is among the best big-screen adaptations of the author's acclaimed works; even if hardly a masterpiece, the 1954 movie is nonetheless a charming, enjoyable, and heartfelt watch. An eerie fact about it is that Dame Elizabeth Taylor's character contracting pneumonia foreshadows the actress' real-life struggles with the disease years later.

Watch on Amazon Prime

5 'Three Comrades' (1938)

Director: Frank Borzage

Image via Loews Cineplex Entertainment

Three Comrades features Margaret Sullavan in her Oscar-nominated performance and depicts the friendship of three German soldiers (Robert Taylor, Robert Young, and Franchot Tone) whose bond is strengthened by their love and admiration for Patricia Hollman, a lovely young woman whose health is slowly decaying.

Set in the backdrop of post-World War I, this Frank Borzage feature makes for an unusual romance film with an unconventional storyline (at least for the time it was released); the way it sheds light not only on romance but also on friendship as well is part of what makes Borzage's classic great. On top of Sullavan delivering her career-defining dramatic performance in this, Three Comrades sweeps audiences off their feet with its charming — even if slightly cheesy — premise. The movie is based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel of the same name, with an adapted screenplay by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Rent on Apple TV

4 'Bernice Bobs Her Hair' (1976)

Director: Joan Micklin Silver

Image via PBS

While Shelley Duvall is mostly known for her work in the 1980 Stanley Kubrick classic The Shining — a horror movie role for which her mental health was sacrificed — the actor had already taken part in some intriguing projects by that time; Bernice Bobs Her Hair is one of them. This TV movie centers around its titular character as she leaves her home to visit her flapper cousin. She is taught how to be more modern with interesting results.

Guaranteed to steal some chuckles from viewers, this Joan Micklin Silver movie is adapted from Fitzgerald's novel of the same name. It makes for a delightful time in front of the screen, especially considering the way it highlights feminity, gender, and what was expected of young women in 1920s America. As always, Duvall is a star and shines throughout the movie.

Watch on Roku

3 'The Great Gatsby' (2013)

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The last The Great Gatsby adaptation to make it to this list earns the third spot, as it has conceivably become the most memorable of all. DiCaprio's performance as the mysterious landlord is one of the most striking aspects of Baz Luhrmann's (director of Elvis) film, which also benefits from the filmmaker's matching lavish and exuberant style that aids in bringing Gatsby's world to life.

While this 2013 adaptation could have been a lot better (in fact, it held the potential to be the most accurate if it didn't deviate from the original text), it is an ambitious effort from the filmmaker and everyone involved. For audiences who enjoy flamboyant and over-the-top movies that will take them to other places and times, The Great Gatsby will certainly be a blast.

The Great Gatsby Release Date May 10, 2013 Cast Lisa Adam , Frank Aldridge , Amitabh Bachchan , Steve Bisley , Richard Carter , Jason Clarke Rating PG-13 Runtime 143 Genres Drama , Documentary , Romance

Rent on Apple TV

2 'The Women' (1939)

Director: George Cukor

Image via Loews Cineplex Entertainment

Starring Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, and Rosalind Russell, among other talented actors, George Cukor's 1939 movie, based on Clare Boothe Luce's play of the same name​​​​​​, is a compelling study of the lives of interconnected women. It all begins when a married lady lets her friends talk her into divorce when her husband strays.

Though it is not to be confused as a feminist movie (especially considering that the premise still revolves around men), The Women was considered one of the most groundbreaking films when it was released due to its incredible all-female cast. Filled with memorable performances by everyone involved, The Women is a treat from start to finish and pretty much the perfect pick for any girls' night movie marathon. While uncredited for his early work on the screenplay, F. Scott Fitzgerald effectively helped bring this project to life.

Watch on Tubi

1 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Director: David Fincher

Image via Paramount Pictures

With a plethora of incredible projects under his belt, David Fincher is one of the best directors working today. His 2009 film follows a man (Brad Pitt) who starts aging backward and is diagnosed with several aging diseases at birth and given little chance of survival. While Benjamin makes it and gets younger with time, it is not without devastating consequences.

Loosely based on the 1922 short story of the same name, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button endures the best F. Scott Fitzgerald movie adaptation. It is also one of the most critically acclaimed and received 13 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. No doubt, Fincher's movie is a compelling meditation on time, death, and love, featuring a captivating yet haunting narrative.

Watch on SHOWTIME

NEXT: The 10 Authors Who Have the Most Book-to-Movie Adaptations