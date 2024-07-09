The Big Picture Simone Ashley joins the F1 cast, opposite Brad Pitt as a former F1 driver.

The movie is directed by Top Gum: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski.

F1 is set for a June 27, 2025 release.

The upcoming F1 is about a year away, but that doesn't mean that Warner Bros. and Apple can't start the hype engine for their ambitious project. Variety has confirmed that Simone Ashley has joined the cast of the highly anticipated blockbuster. Details on the role the performer will be playing are currently kept under wraps, but the premise of the movie should be strong enough to lure audiences into theaters next year. F1 is set to follow Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport he loves. His quest will turn him into Joshua Pearce's (Damson Idris) mentor.

Simone Ashley is known for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton. The successful television adaptation of Julia Quinn's series of books recently launched its third season, and Season 2 featured Ashley as the woman who Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton fell head over heels for. The talented actress had worked with Netflix before, when she stepped into the shoes of Olivia for Sex Education. Ashley's acting range and the passion she infuses into her performances make her a wonderful addition to the cast of F1, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on June 27, 2025.

F1 will be directed by Joseph Kosinski. The Oblivion filmmaker is ready to continue his recent streak of success with an incredibly ambitious project. F1 is being filmed during real Formula 1 events in order to make the setting of the movie as authentic as possible. Brad Pitt's protagonist will learn new things about himself while coaching Joshua Pearce around the world. Kosinski earned plenty of praise for his work in Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel allowed Tom Cruise to return to the titular role, with a $1.4 billion global box office total, proving the director has a wonderful eye for heartfelt action.

The Cast of 'F1' Takes Over the Race Track

Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem will also be a part of the F1 cast. A few years ago, Menzies made a statement with his performance as Prince Philip during two seasons of The Crown. The actor will play the role of Banning in the upcoming movie directed by Joseph Kosinski. Bardem captivated audiences with his performance as Stilgar earlier this year in Dune: Part Two, and now the actor is ready to portray Ruben in F1. A teaser trailer for F1 was recently released. Considering how the movie is almost a year away, there's no denying that Warner Bros. and Apple feel confident about what Kosinski and Pitt are currently working on.

F1 premieres in theaters in the United States on June 27, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.