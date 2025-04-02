One of the year's most anticipated movies is F1, the high-octane, high-stakes, high-speed, and probably high-blood-pressure movie from Joseph Kosinski, the mastermind behind 2022's juggernaut Top Gun: Maverick. Thanks to Collider's Britta DeVore, who is reporting on the ground from CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, we're able to tell you all about the opening ten minutes of the film. And from the sounds of it, audiences are going to be in for a treat this summer.

In the loud and adrenaline-fuelled footage, a yellow race car tears down the track before we cut to Brad Pitt’s Sonny waking up in his van to a five-minute call from a crewmate. After a quick set of pull-ups, he gears up for the day, stepping out of the van with quiet focus. With earplugs in and helmet on, Sonny prepares to take over from the previous driver as the pit crew rushes to ready the car. Once he’s behind the wheel, he launches onto the track at blistering speeds, determined to make up for lost time. He weaves through the competition, trading paint and clawing his way to first place. After a fierce run, Sonny hands things off to a teammate for a much-needed break.

Soon after, confetti flies — a win for Sonny and his team. But the celebration is short-lived, as Sonny charts his next move and runs into an old friend, played by Javier Bardem, who makes a surprising offer: join his team. As we know from here, Pitt will join the APX team on the Formula 1 grid to help with the young driving prodigy played by Damson Idris. What happens next? Anybody's guess.

Joseph Kosinski Says Formula 1 Endorsed Their Story

Kosinski, speaking at a special event last month to unveil the trailer for the film, credited the film's authenticity to the trust built with real F1 teams and drivers, who allowed the production to operate within their world:

"When they saw how determined we were to make it authentic and represent their sport in the absolute best way we could, they embraced us. To have them play themselves in the film and to shoot on the track alongside them showed a level of trust that was really remarkable."

The movie will premiere globally on June 25 before opening in North America on June 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on F1 hitting the track.