The Big Picture Brad Pitt stars in Apple TV+'s F1 sports drama, directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski.

The film promises accurate racing scenes and will reveal an extended sneak peek during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

A thrilling poster shows Pitt in racing gear, hinting at the movie's intensity.

We finally have the first official look at Brad Pitt in Apple TV+’s upcoming sport drama F1. The movie has been long in making with most details under wraps. With Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski at the helm fans can rest easy, the feature will portray the most accurate racing antics on the big screen. The new poster sees a close-up shot of Pitt, covered in racing gears, only his bright blue eyes visible, setting a thrilling tone for the feature. Furthermore, audience will get an extended sneak peek during this Sunday’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The film follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former driver who returns to Formula 1 from retirement, to train a rookie driver, played by Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1, and promises to immerse the audience in the exhilarating and cinematic world of racing.

What to Expect From ‘F1’?

Image via Apple Original Films

With Kosinski at the helm, the film was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport. Pitt previously revealed the tone of the film, "The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us.” Further elaborating, “I play a guy who raced in the 1990s who has a horrible crash and disappears, to race in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, the team owner, contacts him. They're last in the grid, they haven't scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a hail mary. You've never seen speed, you've never seen the G-forces like this, the footage is really, really exciting."

Along with Pitt and Idris, the star-studded cast also includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo. The feature also has Formula One racing icon Lewis Hamilton on board as a consultant. Kosinski also co-wrote the screenplay with Ehren Kruger, who was Oscar-nominated with Kosinski for their screenplay on Maverick. Kosinski also produces the feature alongside Top Gun collaborator Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

F1 will race in theaters around the world beginning 25 June 2025 and in North America theatres on June 27, 2025. Check out the poster above.