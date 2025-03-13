Fasten your seatbelts; Apple and Warner Bros. have just dropped an astonishing full trailer for F1, the highly anticipated racing thriller starring Brad Pitt and directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. Kosinski co-wrote the screenplay with Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick), with Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner among the producers. The movie, which has spent two years filming all across the world during proper Formula 1 races, looks like it's taking what Top Gun did for fighter jets and applying it to racing cars. This might end up being one of the most adrenaline-pumping films ever made.

Pitt takes the wheel as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who stepped away from the sport after a devastating crash in the 1990s. Years later, his old friend, played by Javier Bardem, convinces him to return — not as a competitor, but as a mentor for an underperforming team stuck at the back of the grid. Tasked with guiding promising young driver Joshua Pearce (Snowfall’s Damson Idris), Hayes finds himself back in the high-stakes world of F1, determined to help the fictional APXGP team fight its way to the top. The movie's authenticity was also given some added credibility with the presence of multi-time F1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, who also serves as a producer on the film. Hamilton's guidance, according to Bruckheimer, was priceless.

“Lewis keeps us honest,” said Bruckheimer. “He looks at every race and goes, ‘You wouldn’t be in second gear in this turn, you would be in first.’ He can hear the engine and the shifting and everything like that. The drivers were very open about their experiences, what they went through getting to F1, and even their superstitions. We took little things that one driver did about this superstition, and Brad has that in his character.”

Who Else Stars in 'F1'?

F1's production wrapped last summer, with the final scenes being shot during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Pitt’s character even made an appearance on the podium alongside real life Formula 1 stars like Charles Leclerc and George Russell. Also starring in the movie alongside Pitt, Idris and Bardem are the likes of Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), and Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers).

The movie will premiere globally on June 25 before opening in North America on June 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on F1 hitting the track. Check out the new trailer above.