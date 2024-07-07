The Big Picture Apple TV+ releases the first look at F1 starring Brad Pitt, directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Filmed at actual Formula One races, the movie promises accurate racing scenes.

Starring Pitt as a retired driver training a rookie, F1 is set to immerse audiences in the racing world.

Apple TV+ has just dropped the first look at the adrenaline-fueled racing thriller F1, which stars Brad Pitt, at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone. A long-planned project, the film is made under the watchful eye of Top Gun: Maverick's acclaimed director, Joseph Kosinski, and promises to bring the most accurate racing scenes in cinematic history. Last year, the movie was shot on location at various actual Formula One races around the globe, with Pitt driving a modified version of an F1 car himself in the scenes.

The film stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who returns to Formula 1 from his self-imposed exile, to train a rookie driver, played by Damson Idris, as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The film is made in full collaboration with Formula 1 and looks set to immerse the audience in the exhilarating and cinematic world of racing. Pitt previously revealed the tone of the film, saying:

"The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us. I play a guy who raced in the 1990s who has a horrible crash and disappears, to race in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, the team owner, contacts him. They're last in the grid, they haven't scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a hail mary. You've never seen speed, you've never seen the G-forces like this, the footage is really, really exciting."

Who Else Is Involved in 'F1'?

Along with Pitt and Idris, the star-studded cast also includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo. The feature also has the legendary Formula One multi-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton on board as a consultant. Kosinski also co-wrote the screenplay with Ehren Kruger, who was Oscar-nominated with Kosinski for their screenplay on Maverick. Kosinski also produces the feature alongside Top Gun collaborator Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

F1 will race in theaters around the world beginning June 25, 2025, and in North American theaters on June 27, 2025. Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned to Collider for more news on F1.