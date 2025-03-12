Tomorrow sees the launch of the full trailer for Joseph Kosinski's thrill-ride, F1, and ahead of the release, Apple has dropped a teaser featuring Brad Pitt preparing to hit the track. Collider has had an advanced look at the trailer for the movie, which features stunning action that is easily on par with that shot by Kosinski in his previous film, Top Gun: Maverick, and we can't wait for fans to see the rest of the footage, as well as our coverage from the unveiling of it. For now, you can get a taste of what to expect below.

Pitt takes on the role of Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who stepped away from the sport after a devastating crash in the 1990s. Years later, his old friend, played by Javier Bardem, convinces him to return — this time to assist a struggling team stuck at the back of the grid. Tasked with mentoring up-and-coming talent Joshua Pearce (Snowfall’s Damson Idris), Hayes is drawn back into the high-speed world of Formula 1, determined to help the fictional APXGP team fight its way up the rankings.

What Can We Expect from 'F1'?

Speaking about what we can expect from the movie, Pitt — while speaking to Sky Sports during a regular season race in 2024 — discussed the story and its unique perspective on motorsports and all the excitement that comes with it:

"The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us. I play a guy who raced in the 1990s who has a horrible crash and disappears, to race in other disciplines. His friend, the team owner, contacts him. They're last in the grid, they haven't scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a hail mary. You've never seen speed, you've never seen the G-forces like this, the footage is really, really exciting."

F1 wrapped up production last summer, as the final shots were captured during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Pitt’s character actually made an appearance on the podium alongside real-life drivers like George Russell and Charles Leclerc. Alongside Pitt, Idris, and Bardem, the film also features Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), and Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers).

F1 will premiere worldwide on June 25 before being released in North America on June 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on F1 hitting the track.