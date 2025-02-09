Start your engines—Apple TV+ has officially dropped the latest trailer for F1, the highly anticipated racing thriller starring Brad Pitt and directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. Kosinski co-wrote the screenplay with Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick), with Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner among the producers. The film, which has spent two years filming at real-life Formula One races, looks like it's trying to bring the most immersive, high-speed action in cinematic history. And judging by the newest footage, it might just cross the finish line as one of the most adrenaline-pumping racing films ever made. Aren't car puns fun?

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who left the sport following a brutal crash in the 1990s. But when his old friend — played by Javier Bardem — recruits him to help a struggling team at the back of the grid, Hayes finds himself back in the driver’s seat. His mission is to mentor rising star Joshua Pearce (played by Snowfall's Damson Idris) and help his fictional APXGP team climb the rankings.

What Can We Expect from 'F1'?

Speaking about the film’s tone, Pitt teased the story and its unique perspective on motorsports and all the excitement that comes with it:

"The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us. I play a guy who raced in the 1990s who has a horrible crash and disappears, to race in other disciplines. His friend, the team owner, contacts him. They're last in the grid, they haven't scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a hail mary. You've never seen speed, you've never seen the G-forces like this, the footage is really, really exciting."

The final moments of F1's production were captured during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Pitt’s character even made an appearance on the podium alongside real-life drivers like George Russell and Charles Leclerc. Alongside Pitt, Idris, and Bardem, the film also features Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), and Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers).

The film is set to premiere globally on June 25, 2025, with a North American release following on June 27, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on F1 hitting the track.