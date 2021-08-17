If you thought F9: The Fast Saga’s 143-minute running time wasn’t enough to fulfill your Fast and Furious needs, Universal Pictures has great news for the home release of the latest F&F installment. The big news comes with the announcement that the digital version of the film will be available for purchase or rent starting September 7. The 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions will hit shelves just a couple of weeks later on September 21.

Aside from over an hour of bonus material, the editions will also feature two versions of F9: The Fast Saga: the original theatrical release and a new, supercharged version called F9: The Director’s Cut. In this version, viewers can expect to see extended action sequences and some spectacular scenes that weren’t shown in theaters, all of them hand-picked by director Justin Lin to be viewed on your TV screen.

As for what we can expect in this longer film, we've been told the director's cut runs seven minutes longer and includes, "A deepened sibling rivalry between Dom and Jakob, more of Dom's evolution as a father, a never-before-seen-flashback featuring some of the franchise's most beloved characters, extended sequences featuring Tej and Roman, an additional Cardi B appearance, and an expanded action climax featuring the infamous Armadillo tank."

F9: The Fast Saga generated over $600 million worldwide, a box-office miracle during pandemic times. In the story, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is set to leave his outlaw life in the rear-view mirror, but everything changes when the past comes knocking. His forsaken brother Jakob (John Cena) unexpectedly resurfaces as an elite assassin, and the crew comes back together to help Dom confront the sins of his own past and stop a world-shattering plot.

F9 also features the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

You can see all the bonus features and the cover for the F9 release below. F9 is available to purchase or rent on digital on September 7, while the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions come to stores on September 21.

F9 BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD, BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL:

GAG REEL

F9: ALL IN : The Fast family invites you to be part of the crew as they give you an intimate look at how F9 propels this epic franchise to even greater heights. This bonus feature, with more than 46 minutes of content, includes returning characters, new cast members, huge stunts, big surprises, and so much more.

: The Fast family invites you to be part of the crew as they give you an intimate look at how F9 propels this epic franchise to even greater heights. This bonus feature, with more than 46 minutes of content, includes returning characters, new cast members, huge stunts, big surprises, and so much more. PRACTICALLY FAST : When it comes to stunts, it seems each film in The Fast Saga outdoes the last. In this piece, we examine how Justin Lin and his team go to great lengths to shoot as many stunts as they can in-camera and practically, giving the film an authenticity that cannot be achieved solely through visual effects or CGI.

: When it comes to stunts, it seems each film in The Fast Saga outdoes the last. In this piece, we examine how Justin Lin and his team go to great lengths to shoot as many stunts as they can in-camera and practically, giving the film an authenticity that cannot be achieved solely through visual effects or CGI. SHIFTING PRIORITIES : We first met many of these characters when The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001. In the 20+ years since, not only have the characters themselves grown and evolved, but so have the actors that portray them. Art often imitates life, and we look at how that's particularly true in F9.

: We first met many of these characters when The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001. In the 20+ years since, not only have the characters themselves grown and evolved, but so have the actors that portray them. Art often imitates life, and we look at how that's particularly true in F9. JUSTICE FOR HAN : Han is back! Sung Kang and Justin Lin discuss the genesis for the return of this beloved character, while the cast reveals how much it means to them to have Kang back along for the ride.

: Han is back! Sung Kang and Justin Lin discuss the genesis for the return of this beloved character, while the cast reveals how much it means to them to have Kang back along for the ride. A DAY ON SET WITH JUSTIN LIN : The job of a director on any movie production is huge. The job of a director on a production the scale of F9 is immeasurable. Spend a day with Justin Lin and see just how demanding it is to navigate a production day when you're the one with all the answers.

: The job of a director on any movie production is huge. The job of a director on a production the scale of F9 is immeasurable. Spend a day with Justin Lin and see just how demanding it is to navigate a production day when you're the one with all the answers. JOHN CENA: SUPERCAR SUPERFAN : John Cena is a real-life car expert, and no franchise does cars like Fast. Watch John jump from exotic car to exotic car like a kid in a candy store, giving you a true fan's look at some of the rarest and most expensive automobiles in the world.

: John Cena is a real-life car expert, and no franchise does cars like Fast. Watch John jump from exotic car to exotic car like a kid in a candy store, giving you a true fan's look at some of the rarest and most expensive automobiles in the world. FEATURE COMMENTARY (THEATRICAL AND DIRECTOR’S CUT) WITH PRODUCER/CO-WRITER/DIRECTOR JUSTIN LIN

