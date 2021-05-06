Fast and the Furious fans are getting a whole new look at the action coming in the franchise’s upcoming ninth installment. A new featurette for F9 has dropped and is aptly titled “CAR-nage,” which is 60 seconds of high-octane footage from the Vin Diesel-led film. The new video has nothing to do with the story we’ll see in F9 and strictly pertains to the incredible car stunts that’ll pan out on the big screen. There’s quite a bit of behind-the-scenes action as well, as we see cameras capturing explosions and crazy stunts, with just a smidge of dialogue from the Fast family along the way.

If there’s anything we learned from the new featurette, it’s that F9 is going to be more off-the-wall than we thought. There are several instances of cars barrel rolling in the air, down steep hills, and across highways, most of which feature some type of explosion. The video also shows how some of the insane moments from the trailers were captured, including several cars being pulled across streets as they’re pulled by massive magnets. Only appearing in the featurette are Dominic Toretto (Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris), and Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) — who we get to see drift like a boss causing a huge police car pileup.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'F9': Vin Diesel Shares New Footage of Rocket Car in Promo About Franchise Returning to Theaters

The new featurette is sure to get fans of the Fast franchise hyped, while also giving them an appreciation for the movie which clearly took a lot of manpower and carefully coordinated stunts to come together. Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming film, but we do know that it’ll introduce Dominic’s estranged brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena). It’s speculated that Jakob has some sort of connection to Cipher (Charlize Theron) who attempted to take the team down in The Fate of the Furious.

We definitely expect to see some pretty serious car chases and battles between Dom and Jakob, especially if the latest IMAX posters are any indication. While we didn’t get to see any of Cena’s character in the featurette, we surely expect one of the many vehicles it contained to belong to him.

Fast and Furious 9 lands in theaters on June 25. You can check out the action-packed CAR-nage featurette below:

KEEP READING: All the 'Fast and Furious' Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Share Share Tweet Email

How to Watch 'Minari': Streaming Details, Where to Rent, and More 'Minari' is a must-watch - here's how you can watch the Oscar-winner right now.

Read Next