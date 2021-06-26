As Vin Diesel once said, “there’s nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector lights, and we believe.” F9, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, hit the ground running with a $30M Friday debut. The film is also on track to earn $68M this weekend, toppling the pandemic-era record previously set by A Quiet Place: Part II. Theaters are expected to take in $95.4M this weekend as a result.

This number is not only major for the pandemic. The last installment in the storied and bonkers franchise, 2019’s spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, took in $23.6M on opening day with a weekend total of $60M. The fact that F9 managed to overtake this while still releasing during a pandemic speaks volumes for how the movie industry is bouncing back. It might not be the $147M opening that Furious 7 had in 2015, but it is still a successful debut given the circumstances.

Image via Universal Pictures

F9 is not the only movie raking in big numbers this weekend. A Quiet Place: Part II brought in $1.8M on Friday and is expected to end the weekend with $5.8M for a new total of $136M. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard also took in $1.33M on Friday and is poised to end its second weekend with a total of $25.5M.

In a surprising turn of events, however, it is Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway that is predicted to come in third this weekend. The film grossed $1.45M on Friday with an expected weekend earning of $4.55M. This brings the family outing’s total earnings to $28.5M in its third weekend in American theaters.

These numbers might not be the box-office-smashing types we have usually seen during this time of year. However, it is still a sign that the movies really are back after a particularly dreadful 2020. Theaters don’t just have customers, they have family.

