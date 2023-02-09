The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.

The F9 Legacy trailer presents Dom’s past as his greatest challenge. His brother Jakob returns – he’s a master thief, assassin, and high-performance driver and poses a threat to everything Dom and the crew worked for all their lives. The sequel to The Fate of the Furious sees Dom and Letty living a quiet life off the grid with their son, but as always danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time with the help of his crew Dom needs to confront his estranged brother to save those he loves most.

The feature marks director Justin Lin’s return to the franchise since Fast & the Furious 6, he co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Casey. F9 is the first feature in the franchise that’s not written by Chris Morgan and also marks the departure of Dwayne Johnson who played Hobbs for the longest of times. Despite getting mixed reviews from fans and critics the movie bagged $726 million worldwide, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2021.

Image via Universal Pictures

While the plot details about the upcoming feature are kept tightly under wraps the movie is being billed as “the beginning of the end of the road” for the crew. Nonetheless, fans can expect crazy stunts, high-octave action, and a lot more going on since the movie closes the chapter on the long-running franchise, and introduces high profile new characters in the form of Jason Momoa's Dante and Brie Larson's Tess. The feature is directed by Louis Leterrier from a script written by Lin and Dan Mazeau. The feature was made on a budget of $340 million and is the fifth-most expensive film ever made. It will be a globe-trotting experience having shot in locations like London, Rome, Turin, Lisbon, and Los Angeles.

Fast X will bring back Vin Diesel as Dom, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej, John Cena as antagonist Jakob, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Sung Kang as Han, Charlize Theron as Cipher, Helen Mirren as Magdalene, Cardi B as Leys.

The Fast X trailer drops on February 10. You can check out the legacy trailer below: