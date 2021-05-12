Director of Fast & Furious 9 Justin Lin has come up with some pretty wild scenarios for the upcoming movie, but it turns out his young son is the genius behind the scene everyone is talking about. In the trailers for the film, we see Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena) fly off a cliff in his car, as he’s swiftly caught by a magnet plane piloted by Cipher (Charlize Theron). Magnets are going to play a large role in F9, and we can actually thank Oqwe Lin for one of the movie’s coolest moments.

When catching up with Empire, Lin noted how his son would attend meetings for F9 with him, as it was the only way they could spend time together during his busy schedule. Oqwe would play with toy cars during these meetings, and when Lin was trying to figure out how to get Jakob across a ravine, Oqwe jumped in with the answer. “We were talking about the ravine [set-piece] and I said, ‘Alright, so here’s Roman and Tej. Jakob needs to get to the other side – how does he get there?’ And Oqwe just picked it up and pitched the idea of the plane and everything. After us spending hundreds of hours on planning, I guess he was paying attention, and he understood the characters,” he remembered.

We also see magnets come into play at several other points in the trailers, including when a car is bulled through a building, subsequently landing sideways in a moving truck. Fans shouldn’t be surprised at the outlandish ideas, given the history the Fast franchise has with over-the-top ideas and stunts. Remember the submarine from Fate of the Furious? While the magnet plane might seem like one of the craziest ideas in the movie, it might not be based on another ravine moment that appears in a trailer.

After Jakob escapes by the magnet plane as he’s being chased by Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), the latter two have no choice but to go off the cliff as well. Dom has the genius idea of getting his car caught in a cable from a defunct bridge, which then launches him and his lady to a nearby cliff where they land unscathed after several barrel rolls. We’d be interested to know the brains behind that scene, and if Oqwe had anything to do with it.

Check out all the craziness from Fast & Furious 9 when it lands in theaters on June 25.

