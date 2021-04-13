The official Twitter account for F9 has revealed that a new trailer for the upcoming action film will be available tomorrow. The news arrives with a series of animated posters, featuring all our favorite members of the Fast and Furious family that’ll return on the ninth installment of the franchise.

Each of the animated posters shows one of the main characters of F9 posing before one of the cars that are so central to the franchise. It’s a quick peek that doesn’t reveal anything about the movie’s plot, but it’s enough to get excited about the new film, especially after F9 got delayed yet again due to the pandemic. The animated posters feature Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Jakob Toretto (John Cena), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Megan Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Han Lue (Sung Kang).

F9 will once again put the family at the center of the action when Dom’s long-lost brother, Jakob, becomes an international menace. Cena will not be the only villain in F9, but Charlize Theron also returns as Cypher, the main antagonist of The Fate of the Furious - the previous movie on the franchise. The movie’s synopsis tells us Jakob and Cypher are working together to take down Dom’s crew, but we’ll get to know more details about F9’s plot once the new trailer is released tomorrow.

Justin Lin is back as the director of F9, after making the franchise into the international blockbuster it is now with Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. Lin is also set to direct the supposedly two last movies on the franchise after F9.

F9 drives to theaters on June 25, if no more delays occur. You can check out the animated posters below right below:

