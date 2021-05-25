“It’s not the ride, it’s the rider.” Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is usually the mouthpiece for espousing Fast and/or Furious philosophy, but fittingly, that one comes from a character in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift - Justin Lin’s first entry in the franchise, which reset the template, introduced an international scope, and paved the way for every increasingly wild installment that would come next. Then he did it again with Fast Five; escalating and elevating the set-pieces by firmly saying farewell to gravity, and cementing all the previous films together in a surprise shared universe. With the latest installment, F9, Lin returns to direct his fifth Fast film, his first since 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, delivering an absolutely ridiculous, riotously funny return to form for the franchise. And once again, he proves that nobody knows how to handle this bonkers ride quite like him.

For twenty years and ten films (including the spinoff Hobbs and Shaw), the Fast and Furious franchise has been a vehicle for seven different directors, to varying degrees of success. Because it’s not the ride, it’s the rider. The Fast and Furious formula may seem basic on paper – I imagine the reductive view looks a lot like “[cars + family + Coronas] - physics = $$$” – but two near-misses in a row proved that there’s a certain tonal finesse to wrangling all this bombast and making it feel like home. Because ultimately, being at home and on the road with the familia is the core of this franchise’s enduring appeal. Not just Dom’s ever-growing on-screen cookout crew, but the way the best installments make you feel a part of it. (“When you’re here, you’re family” isn’t the official slogan of the Fast and Furious films, but you have to imagine that’s just because it was already taken.) It feels strange to say these massive-budget tentpole spectacles thrive on earnestness, but that sentimental streak is often the only tether holding the whole chaotic operation together. Fate of the Furious and Hobbs and Shaw had their highlights, but they lost sight of that core value, and thus, lost a lot of the Fast franchise’s strange, silly magic.

By comparison, F9 is one big family reunion, downright doting in its affection for the established characters and hallmarks from the films that came before. F9 wisely doesn’t shirk from that sentiment, it wraps it up in a big sweaty bear hug and tackles it over the side of a mountain. F9 cares about #JusticeForHan. F9 knows you’ll recognize long-ignored members of the family (including a background reference to an early franchise character that was entirely forgotten until now). F9 wants to take you on an outrageous ride, then invite you to kick back and pop open a Corona. It's a good host like that.

With bouts of amnesia, temporary deaths, and countless villains who became allies, the Fast and Furious movies have long tipped past operatic into a straight-up soap opera. F9 proudly continues that tradition, introducing Dom and Mia’s (Jordana Brewster) secret brother, Jakob (franchise newcomer John Cena), previously unmentioned in this two-decade franchise. The film opens in the 80s, where we meet young Dom (Vinnie Bennett) and Jakob (Finn Cole) on the day of their father’s horrific death. Which, of course, happened on the race track – a bit of Toretto history pulled directly from a largely forgotten monologue in the first film. That day, and the shady circumstances surrounding their father’s death, left the family shattered, driving an irreparable divide between Dom and Jakob. And I mean literally driving, obviously, because this is Fast and Furious. In the present day, the estranged Jakob returns with a vengeance, a fully-trained super-spy who’s still determined to escape his big brother’s shadow.

He’s also determined to get his hands on a dystopian piece of technology, for reasons that are much less coherent – a plot contrivance that introduces no less than five unnecessary characters to the story, including his rich d-bag financier Otto (Thue Ersted Rasmussen), a mysterious young woman/narrative device with ties to the family (Anna Sawai), and the return of Charlize Theron’s Fate of the Furious baddie, Cipher. Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody and Helen Mirren’s Queenie are also in the mix, because who says no to more Kurt Russell and Helen Mirren? Along with an endless roster of cameos, callbacks, and returning side characters.

It’s a lot of movie. It’s often too much movie. At a hilariously unnecessary two-and-a-half hours, and as the alleged penultimate film in the core franchise, it would almost certainly benefit from tightening up focus. But here’s the thing. I’m never going to be the person telling a Fast and Furious movie to “tone it down”. We love these movies because they sweat gasoline, breathe exhaust fumes, and live a quarter-mile at a time. The refusal to do anything less than the absolute most is one of the franchise’s most endearing qualities. F9 absolutely does the most at all possible times. From a technical standpoint, it’s preposterous and overstuffed. But from a filmgoing perspective? I enjoyed every unnecessary minute and howled with laughter at each irrational turn.

And that laughter is entirely invited by the film, because again, these movies are at their best when they make you feel like a part of it. Sometimes you feel like you’re laughing at a movie, F9 feels like sharing an inside joke with friends family. Whether it’s Roman’s (Tyrese Gibson) sudden bout of existential terror, Tej’s (Chris Bridges), ahem, ludicrous fixation on physics, or the long-awaited and unfortunately long-spoiled destination they finally reach (if you don’t know, don’t look it up), F9 knows you’re in on the joke, and it invites you to laugh along. Cipher is held in what is essentially a smaller version of Magneto’s prison because… she’s a hacker? It makes no sense, but it’s a genuinely funny visual gag.

It’s extremely rare for a film to be this self-aware without becoming glib or treading into self-parody, and F9 often walks a dangerously close line with the latter. (In fact, there’s a particular line delivery that’s so similar to Jordan Peele’s Key and Peele character Star Magic Jackson Jr. – a character that's a walking satire of sequel excess – I wondered if it was an intentional reference.) Lin manages to stay just onthe right side of that line by tapping into the earnestness, the love, the family. You might need an index and footnotes to keep up with every member of this particular family, but the love is there, and that makes it feel like more of an authentic celebration than self-congratulatory wheel spinning. If you’re one of the generations of filmgoers who grew up with this franchise, you’ll probably enjoy the party. (If you didn’t, you’ll probably ask “who’s that?” a lot.) Point being, the same tendency towards maximalist excess that hamstrings the story is also responsible for the film’s most delightful moments of levity. And action.

I’ve spent a lot of time singing Lin’s praises here, and deservedly so, but one of his most essential contributions to the franchise was actually… another director – second unit director Spiro Rozatos, the too-often unsung maestro of the series’ most beloved, breathtaking set-pieces, along with stunt coordinator Andy Gill. Lin originally recruited Spiratos’ longtime stunt team for Fast Five to put the focus on practical action, following the underwhelming and poorly received CGI-centric approach in Fast & Furious. They’ve been making things faster and more furious with each subsequent sequel, stepping up the action beats to match the audience’s ever-growing expectations for extreme camp and impossible feats. F9 gleefully serves some of the silliest, most staggering spectacle yet.

Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty isn’t just fast on a motorcycle, she’s faster than landmines. Dom isn’t just furious, he literally brings down the house with nothing but muscle and chains. Cena George-of-the-Jungles his way through Edinburgh on a series of zip lines so long that the sequence goes from funny to uncomfortably long, and then circles back to hilarity. In something of a franchise tradition, cars are strong enough to shield bullets or soft enough to catch falling bodies, depending on the needs of the moment. Even Mia finally gets in on the action, a long-overdue payoff, and Lin is sensitive to the tricky tonal balance her character’s return demands after the tragic real-life death of Paul Walker (and the pitch-perfect character he and his character received in Furious 7). The film’s most inspired and epic scale set-pieces involve high-powered magnets, cleverly used for both comedy and thrills throughout. It’s remarkable how clean the action cuts, considering there are no rational laws of science or geography to make any of it make sense.

F9 is not perfect. It’s a chaotic, excessive film, but that’s why you go to see a Fast and Furious movie. And it's an absolute blast. To cite another famous quote from the Philosophy of F&F, “It doesn’t matter whether you win by an inch or a mile, winning is winning.” I’m not quite sure if F9 wins by an inch or a mile, but hey, winning is winning.

Rating: B

