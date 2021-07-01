We at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive first-listen of a track from the Fast 9 score, which is being released by Back Lot Music on July 2nd. Franchise veteran Brian Tyler – who has scored Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Furious 7, and Fate of the Furious – returns to compose the score for the epic F9, which also brings Justin Lin back to the director’s chair for a globe-trotting (and topping) adventure.
The track below is called “Fast 9” and echoes the emotional throughline of the film, which finds Dom (Vin Diesel) threatened by the return of his estranged brother Jakob (John Cena). The film digs even deeper with flashbacks to young Dom and Jakob, revealing previously unknown truths about their relationship and Dom’s past.
“Composing the music for F9 was a very special experience, reuniting with director Justin Lin whom I have worked with on so many of the Fast films dating back to Tokyo Drift,” said composer Brian Tyler in a statement provided to Collider. “It was also a fantastic chance to chart new musical territory with new themes for the Toretto family including the addition of the character Jakob Toretto as well as bringing back musical themes for characters like Han, Mia, and Cipher. The music for F9 is the most epic and exciting yet while also having the most emotional punch. I used full orchestra as well as elements of electronic music, hip-hop and Latin music to create sound that is both original and a part of the existing Fast & Furious universe. This story is definitely a saga, and I endeavored to make the music as big and bold as the film.”
“Brian is an incredibly talented, versatile, and agile collaborator,” Justin Lin says. “F9 delves deep into Dom’s emotional past, and Brian was able to create themes that not only help audiences connect with those emotions but at the same time feel the scope and scale of a huge action set piece. Few composers can do either of those things well. Brian can do both.”
While I have a full interview with Tyler posting on Collider in the coming days (in which he breaks down the music for each Fast & Furious film he worked on), right now we wanted to share this track debut as well as the full tracklisting for the F9 soundtrack.
Take a listen to “Fast 9” below, followed by the full tracklisting. F9 (Original Motion Picture Score) is available on July 2nd.
1 Fast 9
2 Fallen
3 Visions Of The Past
4 Upward Movement
5 Tracking Nobody
6 Enjoying The Moment
7 Reconciliation
8 Diamonds And Emeralds
9 Awakened
10 The Race
11 Innuendo Of Character
12 Peligro Minas
13 Tracking A Ghost
14 Faith
15 Broken Allegiance
16 Brother
17 Transitions
18 Plans Within Plans Within Plans
19 The Next Chapter
20 Peace In The Chaos
21 Turning The Screws
22 Twinkie, Ding Dong, and Snowball
23 This Is My World
24 Car vs. Jet
25 Security Breach
26 Risk
27 I Got Next
28 Minions
29 Student Driver
30 Hope For The Future
31 Simple Words
32 Seeking Jakob
33 Double Crossed
34 Reunion
35 Numbers Don't Lie
36 Belly Up
37 Promises
38 Math And Science
39 Connections
40 Punching Bag
41 Magneticism
42 Project Aries
43 Dom vs. Cipher
44 Toretto
